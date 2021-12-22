All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Remembering The Man Who Knew Infinity, Srinivasa Ramanujan On National Mathematics Day

Image Credits: Twitter/Stellen, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Remembering The Man Who Knew Infinity, Srinivasa Ramanujan On National Mathematics Day

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  22 Dec 2021 11:00 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

A self-taught mathematician, Ramanujan discovered his own theorems, independently compiled 3900 results, and is known for his contribution in hypergeometric series, the Riemann series, the elliptic integrals, the theory of divergent series, and the functional equations of the zeta function.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India celebrates National Mathematics Day on December 22 every year. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of great mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Ramanujan was born in a Tamil Brahmin family on December 22, 1887, at Erode, Tamil Nadu. Despite the absence of any formal training in the subject, the Maths prodigy discovered his theorem and compiled over 3900 results independently.

Besides, he had held numerous laurels to his name, such as being elected Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society for his research on Elliptic Functions and theory of number and the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College. Ramanujan breathed his last in 1919 at the age of 32 in India.

Ramanujan's Last Days

According to the available information, after Ramanujan returned to India from England, he recorded his life's mathematical discoveries. The "notebook" was not a book but a cluster of unrecorded loose sheets of paper— more than one hundred pages written on 138 sides in Ramanujan's distinctive handwriting. The sheet comprised six hundred formulas listed consecutively without proof, and the manuscripts contained no introduction or covering letter.

Story of Ramanujan's Lost Notebook

Ramanujan died on April 26, 1920, at the age of 32. His wife gave his notebooks to the University of Madras. Registrar Francis Drewbury sent much of the material to G.H. Hardy, Ramanujan's mentor at Trinity College, on August 30, 1923.

Hardy then passed on the notebook G. N. Watson who, along with B. M. Wilson, started the project of editing Ramanujan's notebook. In a tragic incident, Wilson died in 1935, and Watson lost interest in the project and dropped it around the 1930s.

After Watson's death in 1965, J. M. Whittaker, who then examined Watson's papers and Ramanujan's notebook which he and R. A. Rankin sent to Trinity College Wren Library on December 26, 1968.

The whereabouts of the notebook were untraceable until George Andrews discovered it in the spring of 1976 while he was visiting Trinity College. The book was published by Narosa publishing house on December 22, 1987.

Also Read: TMC Registers Landslide Victory In KMC Polls, Opposition Accuses Foul Play﻿


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Srinivasa Ramanujan 
National Mathematics Day 2021 
Lost Book Of Ramanujan 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X