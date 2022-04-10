Meet 1.5-Year-Old Toddler Who Entered India Book Of Records By Displaying Her Exceptional GK

A toddler belonging to Manjapra village of Ernakulam district in Kerala has entered the India book of records at a tender age of 1.5 years old. Alexandra Abhilash has left everyone spellbound by stating exceptional general knowledge (GK) facts at an age when other children learn the basic vocabulary.

Born on August 5, 2020, she has mastered many GK facts and assured a place for herself in the record books with the help of her parents, Abhilash Pulliaden and Shilpa. Her parents recall discovering Alexandra's unique ability to learn and memorise the facts accidentally.

Shilpa said, "Just to keep her engaged; I used to show her pictures of birds and animals. When I saw her recognising the pictures and remembering the names, I decided to introduce some more to her," quoted The New Indian Express.

Started Learning As She Turned One

As per Alexandra's mother, the toddler began learning interesting facts as soon as she turned one. Shilpa said that by the time the girl was one year and two months old, she qualified to remember government leaders, including the names of the president, prime minister and chief ministers.

Shilpa, pursuing her Master's in Social Work (MSW), never forced her child into learning; instead, she showed interest, considering that Shilpa found introducing the toddler to the world of knowledge was an excellent way of engaging her.

Shilpa stated that "When I saw her doing well and that too at this young age, I wanted her ability to be recognised. So, I contacted the India Book of Records. I wanted to know the minimum age to apply for entry into the record book. When I was told that the minimum age is 1.5 years, I decided to submit Alexandra's details," quoted the publication.

Entering The Record Book

The toddler's mother explained that the officials of the India Book of Records asked them to send the videos of Allu, as she fondly called at home, answering the questions in various categories. The videos of Allu answering questions in around ten tests in numerous sections without any hesitation were submitted.

According to an official statement by the India Book of Records, Alexandra identified 5 prominent leaders and politicians each, 7 film stars, 3 other renowned personalities, 10 vehicles, 20 animals, 15 birds, 8 insects, 12 vegetables, 12 fruits, 15 food items, 8 kitchen utensils, 5 furniture items, 4 electronic items, 24 household items, 5 cartoon characters, 10 parts of the body, and 11 miscellaneous items.

