Several Foreign Universities, Including India Ban Usage Of AI-Based ChatGPT For Academic Activities

One of the top universities in France, Sciences Po, has banned ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) based chatbot capable of generating coherent prose to control fraud and plagiarism. The university on January 28, stated that the school announced through email to all students and faculty the prohibition of ChatGPT and similar AI-based tools at the campus.

Punishment If Students Use ChatGPT

The main campus of Sciences Po is in Paris, and it stated in an official statement that, "Without transparent referencing, students are forbidden to use the software for the production of any written work or presentations, except for specific course purposes, with the supervision of a course leader."

In its announcement, the university did not mention how it would track the usage but stated that the consequences of using ChatGPT might go as far as exclusion from the campus or even from French higher education. It added that the software poses crucial concerns for educators and researchers worldwide about fraud in general and plagiarism in specific.

Worldwide Concern On ChatGPT

ChatGPT is free software that is capable of generating original text about virtually any topic in response to a prompt, including articles, essays, jokes, poetry, etc., which has raised worldwide concerns across industries about plagiarism.

According to US media reports, the software has already been forbidden in some public schools in New York City (NYC) and Seattle, while many US universities have announced plans to conduct more hand-written essays and oral exams than take-home assessments for students.

Ban In India

In the RV University of Bengaluru, the administration has banned this AI-based software inside the campus to control students from using it for academic activities like assignments, exams, and laboratory tests.

According to Hindustan Times, they added that the ban also applies to similar tools, such as GitHub Co-pilot and Black Box. An official stated, "We have issued an advisory to all departments in the university and banned a few AI tools like ChatGPT as students might use them in exams or to complete their assignments. The ban is already implemented."

Further, the university management has announced to conduct surprise checks and ask students to redo the projects on their own if the faculty doubts the submission's originality.

