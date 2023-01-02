In Viral Social Media Post, Man Shares His Encounter With Kind Stranger, Asks Netizens Which India They Live In

Amid rising cases of religion-based violence and discrimination, it is refreshing to read about instances where people see beyond religious differences and prioritise humanity above rest. A LinkedIn post shared by Ashwni Sharma, MD and Founder of A Brighter Life, asks netizens to look beyond their differences and shows the beauty of unity in our country.

'Which India Do You Live In?'

The Linkedin post by Ashwini Sharma begins with a question, "Which India do you know and live in?" He then goes on to share an anecdote from his Chrsitmas weekend trip to Goa, where he rented a self-drive car.

Sharma wrote that at the end of the trip, he had returned the car to the owner before the due date, with extra fuel in it. "So, I requested the taxi owner to take me to a nearby temple, which is my weekly ritual for soaking up some energy. After all, I had delivered extra fuel and time...so I thought I deserved at least a ride to the temple," he wrote.

But the taxi owner refused Sharma's request. Sharma tried to convince the man, but to no avail. Just then, a man outside the shop, who had overheard the conversation, said, "I know a great Hanuman temple just two km away. Would you like to come with me? But I have a small scooty, not a car."

Sharma jumped at the proposal and asked the man how much he would charge for the favour. "Paisa chhodo aap chalo bas. Main le jayega aapko (forget money, you just come. I'll take you)", the man replied.

Sharma continues, "He took me to a beautiful ancient Hanuman temple. It had great energy and vibes. He kept waiting patiently in the hot sun outside. He kept waiting patiently in the hot sun outside. We then headed straight back to the hotel, where I was staying. On the way back, he waved at a guy passing by, and they both shouted with great fervor, "Jai Digambar!" (a religious greeting in Jainism)". Sharma then asked the man if he was a member of the Jain community.

'I Respect Everyone's Faith'

When the man replied saying his name was Mohammad Shaikh, and that he was a Muslim, Sharma was in awe. He wrote, "Awed kind of Respect! He then said, 'God's work is always first for me. It doesn't matter which religion or which God. All forms of Gods are man-made, so I respect every man's faith. Man is one - God may be different.' When we reached the hotel, he didn't ask for money at all."

When Sharma offered him some money again and asked Shaikh about his profession, Shaikh stated that he rents scooties to travellers. Ashwni remarked that the man could have easily tried to rent him the scooty. "It was not money which was driving this man. It was his generosity and kindness towards man and respect for all. A true leader!", the post said.

In his post, Ashwni said that this was the real India for him. He asked his readers which India they chose to believe in - the taxi guy one, the Mohammad Shaikh one, or the one people read about these days. He ended the post by saying, "The version you choose will decide the state of your mind. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam!"

Netizens Contemplate Their Idea of India

The post, which now has almost 6,000 reactions and nearly 500 comments, has left readers appreciating the beauty of humanity and unity. A user named Ladislaw Menezes said, "I believe in an India that's secular, where most Indians are tolerant & have coexisted peacefully for centuries, have celebrated & participated in each other's festivals & rituals whole heartedly. We all need to stand united to keep the idea of India alive."

Another user named Haresh Madnani wrote, "There are thousands of people like the gentleman helped you and I have great respect for people do spread kindness. I am glad you experienced this kindness in today's India, very few are spoken about."

"Yes! We live in a India like this where most of the people are kind and generous. Ofcourse, Not everyone will be same. So, there has to be mix of both sweet and rude!" said another user, Pratik Chitnis.



Also Read: Man Returns After 11 Years To Pay Fees Of Doctor Who Performed His Surgery For Free, Netizens Applaud

