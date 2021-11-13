In Delhi, All Households In Areas Having Sewer System To Be Linked To Network By June 2022

Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain on Thursday, November 11, said all households in areas having a sewer system will be connected to the network by June 2022 to prevent the discharge of wastewater into nearby drains and the Yamuna river.

June 2022 Deadline

The DJB will execute the project under the Mukhyamantri Sewer Connection Yojana, Jain added. "All households in sewered areas will be connected to the sewer network by June 2022. This will redirect all the wastewater from the stormwater drain into the STPs (sewage treatment plants)," a DJB statement quoted the minister as saying.

Jain directed officials to complete the project within six months to be redirected to sewage treatment plants for treatment. Only clean water flows into the river, reported Moneycontrol.

Tech To The Rescue

He added that the DJB will use the latest technology like cutter machines, pre-cast structures and high-density polyethene pipelines to complete the project in one-third time. The minister said all the points where the sewer line is connected to stormwater drains will be disconnected by March 31, 2022, so the wastewater does not flow through rainwater drains.

Officials have been instructed to survey and create a list of all the old and new points where sewer lines are connected to stormwater drains within one month. All broken pipelines or sewer lines will be replaced so that leakage can be minimised.

Officials have been directed to complete the ongoing work of desilting 200 km of trunk sewer lines before the 2022 monsoon season. Jain also asked officials to resolve water contamination problems on a war footing.

