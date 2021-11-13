All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
In Delhi, All Households In Areas Having Sewer System To Be Linked To Network By June 2022

Image Credit: NDTV

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

In Delhi, All Households In Areas Having Sewer System To Be Linked To Network By June 2022

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Delhi,  13 Nov 2021 3:00 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

This is to prevent the discharge of wastewater into nearby drains and the Yamuna river.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Water Minister and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain on Thursday, November 11, said all households in areas having a sewer system will be connected to the network by June 2022 to prevent the discharge of wastewater into nearby drains and the Yamuna river.

June 2022 Deadline

The DJB will execute the project under the Mukhyamantri Sewer Connection Yojana, Jain added. "All households in sewered areas will be connected to the sewer network by June 2022. This will redirect all the wastewater from the stormwater drain into the STPs (sewage treatment plants)," a DJB statement quoted the minister as saying.

Jain directed officials to complete the project within six months to be redirected to sewage treatment plants for treatment. Only clean water flows into the river, reported Moneycontrol.

Tech To The Rescue

He added that the DJB will use the latest technology like cutter machines, pre-cast structures and high-density polyethene pipelines to complete the project in one-third time. The minister said all the points where the sewer line is connected to stormwater drains will be disconnected by March 31, 2022, so the wastewater does not flow through rainwater drains.

Officials have been instructed to survey and create a list of all the old and new points where sewer lines are connected to stormwater drains within one month. All broken pipelines or sewer lines will be replaced so that leakage can be minimised.

Officials have been directed to complete the ongoing work of desilting 200 km of trunk sewer lines before the 2022 monsoon season. Jain also asked officials to resolve water contamination problems on a war footing.

Also Read: My Story: 'I Know Some People Are Judging The Way I Look And I Don't Let It Bother Me Anymore'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Delhi 
Sewer System 
Satyendar Jain 
Delhi Jal Board 
Yamuna River 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X