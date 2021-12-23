In A First, Nearly 50% Councillors At Kolkata Municipal Corporation Are Women

Nearly 69 out of the 144 elected representatives at Kolkata Municipal Corporation will be women for the next five years. Sixty-three out of the 64 female candidates fielded by Trinamool emerged victorious, making the new KMC one of the most gender-equal elected bodies.

Poll pundits pointed out Trinamool's massive mandate in Kolkata might well be a reflection of the party's ever-growing reach among women. "For many women, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is a role model. She is a woman who took on the patriarchal setup head-on. As her representatives, they feel women will be approachable, more understanding and less arrogant," said sociologist Banani Sen, according to The Times of India.



But the trend is not limited to TMC. Both the Left winners, Madhuchhanda Deb and Nandita Ray are women. Meena Devi Purohit is one of the three BJP councillors and all the independent councillors are females, too.

"All the winners have a strong area presence, an equal identity, and in some cases, independent of their party. Purohit is rooted to her ward much more than she is sighted at her party headquarters," a commentator said.

Trinamool seniors also pointed at the various schemes introduced by West Bengal CM, especially for the urban poor, and most of them were "women-centric".

Gender Equality In Electorate

Academics are, however, divided on the impact of this mandate. "Even if we discount the number of women candidates contesting due to family legacy, the numbers are encouraging. It is also a sign of gender equality in the electorate," said political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty. But sociologist Prasanta Roy differed: "Almost all parties have a central command and a party discipline. They can develop new ideas, but how much support they will receive or the autonomy they will enjoy is doubtful."



Even Loreto College assistant professor Sayoni Chowdhury Patra, who studies women empowerment in politics, said most candidates who won had little or no experience as councillors and were either politicians' daughters or wives.



Clinical psychologist Vasundhara Goswami, elected from Ward 96, said it was time women were not seen differently from men. "Our party (Trinamool) has ensured more female candidates than the compulsory 33 per cent figure. This shows we are equally capable.



"I see it as an insult to discriminate on a gender basis," said the daughter of the late RSP leader Kshiti Goswami. Trinamool minister Shashi Panja's daughter Pooja said she idolized Banerjee. "I will try to put forward my thoughts on women empowerment. It is a unique opportunity for us," she said.



Congress-leader-turned-TMC councillor Monalisa Banerjee said, "Women coming to the forefront and contesting from unreserved seats reflects the changing times."

