All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
How E-Waste Can Impact Childrens Health?

Image Credit : Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

How E-Waste Can Impact Children's Health?

Richa Yadav

Writer: Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Remote Intern

She is a student of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata. She is currently in UG5 pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication.

See article by Richa Yadav

India,  1 Sep 2023 6:45 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Remote Intern

She is a student of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata. She is currently in UG5 pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication.

See article by Richa Yadav

As the digital age progresses, the proliferation of electronic devices has led to a growing concern: electronic waste, or e-waste. This waste, often containing hazardous materials, poses a significant threat to the environment and human health.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

As the digital age progresses, the proliferation of electronic devices has led to a growing concern: electronic waste, or e-waste. This waste, often containing hazardous materials, poses a significant threat to the environment and human health. In particular, the effects of e-waste on children's health are alarming, given their vulnerability to the toxins present in discarded electronics. This article delves into the intricate connection between e-waste and children's health, shedding light on the potential risks and the need for sustainable solutions.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Richa Yadav
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Richa Yadav
responsible e-waste management 
neurological effects 
respiratory issues 
cancer risk 
endocrine disruption 
public awareness 
regulatory measures 
education initiatives. 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X