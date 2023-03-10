All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Marinka Was A City: Horrifying Images Show War-Hit Ukraine With No House Left Standing

Image Credits: Twitter/@JulianRoepcke

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Marinka Was A City': Horrifying Images Show War-Hit Ukraine With No House Left Standing

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Others/World,  10 March 2023 11:01 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Comparing war-struck Ukraine with Hiroshima and Syria, a political journalist posted a thought-provoking tweet on the war-inflicted damages.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

As the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a year, the Ukraine Ministry took to Twitter to post grief-filled images of Marinka - a town in the suburbs of Donetsk. The home to around 10,000 now lies entirely in ruins. Images shared by the ministry show that the towns have not a single house left standing, and the once peaceful city lives on to tell stories of the war.


A Peaceful Land Now Tells Stories Of War

Before the war, 10,000 people lived in the Marinka town, and during the war, it was one of the places that saw one of the fiercest and most brutal war conflicts. The territory roughly split between Russian and Ukrainian control continues to remain inhabited with a gloomy air clouding over. While posting the images, the ministry said, "Zoom in to see that nothing is left untouched."

The damage left behind by the war is conveyed through such images at a time when both sides are reluctant to talk about the destruction and casualties. Experts believe that more than 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or hurt in the war, and over 100,000 Ukrainian military and civilians lives have been claimed. The post that has now gone viral was posted by political journalist Julian Röpcke. It drew a comparison between war-struck Marinka and Hiroshima in Japan. Hiroshima and Nagasaki are sites that underwent atomic bombings on August 6-9, 1945, as a part of a nuclear bombing campaign by the United States during World War II. The bombings killed between 129,000 to 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians. The war ended on September 2 of that year.


The similarities between both the bombing sites show how war leaves behind widespread damage that goes beyond numbers and statistics. Röpcke's comparison received over 5,93,000 views and 8,000 reactions. It also saw people commenting about the wars happening worldwide and how they bring irreparable destruction to land and life.

Also Read: Europe's Largest Nuclear Power Plant On Fire In Ukraine After Russian Shelling

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Ukraine war 
Russia-Ukraine 
Marinka 
Hiroshima 
War zone 
War damage 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X