'Marinka Was A City': Horrifying Images Show War-Hit Ukraine With No House Left Standing

As the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a year, the Ukraine Ministry took to Twitter to post grief-filled images of Marinka - a town in the suburbs of Donetsk. The home to around 10,000 now lies entirely in ruins. Images shared by the ministry show that the towns have not a single house left standing, and the once peaceful city lives on to tell stories of the war.

Ukrainian Marinka in the Donetsk region. It used to be home for around 10,000 people. It used to be a peaceful city. It used to be… until Russia’s war criminals razed it to the ground. Zoom in to see that nothing is left untouched.



Photo: Presidential Office of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/d7xv47jNzq — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 5, 2023





A Peaceful Land Now Tells Stories Of War

Before the war, 10,000 people lived in the Marinka town, and during the war, it was one of the places that saw one of the fiercest and most brutal war conflicts. The territory roughly split between Russian and Ukrainian control continues to remain inhabited with a gloomy air clouding over. While posting the images, the ministry said, "Zoom in to see that nothing is left untouched."

The damage left behind by the war is conveyed through such images at a time when both sides are reluctant to talk about the destruction and casualties. Experts believe that more than 200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or hurt in the war, and over 100,000 Ukrainian military and civilians lives have been claimed. The post that has now gone viral was posted by political journalist Julian Röpcke. It drew a comparison between war-struck Marinka and Hiroshima in Japan. Hiroshima and Nagasaki are sites that underwent atomic bombings on August 6-9, 1945, as a part of a nuclear bombing campaign by the United States during World War II. The bombings killed between 129,000 to 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians. The war ended on September 2 of that year.





The similarities between both the bombing sites show how war leaves behind widespread damage that goes beyond numbers and statistics. Röpcke's comparison received over 5,93,000 views and 8,000 reactions. It also saw people commenting about the wars happening worldwide and how they bring irreparable destruction to land and life.

