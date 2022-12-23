All section
Caste discrimination
Trending
Uttarakhand,  23 Dec 2022 11:07 AM GMT

The perovskite solar cells developed at IIT Roorkee are a crucial step towards developing stable and efficient solar cells and will help boost India's self-reliance in the renewable energy sector.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee revealed on Tuesday that the researchers have created perovskite solar cells of excellent quality, efficiency, and affordability. The team also claims that it has one of the highest power conversion efficiency in quasi-two-dimensional perovskite, that of 17.05 per cent.

Efficient And Affordable

The layers of materials used to construct these thin-filmed devices -- perovskite solar cells -- are either printed, coated with liquid inks, or vacuum-deposited. According to the institute, the power conversion efficiency (PCE) for the created perovskite solar cells is 17.05 per cent. For quasi-two-dimensional (2D) perovskite, it reportedly has one of the highest PCE. To achieve this, an ammonium thiocyanate additive was used.

Although perovskite solar cells have shown competitive power conversion efficiencies and the promise for improved performance, they are less stable than top alternatives, said Department of Physics professor Soumitra Satapathi, as reported by The Economic Times. "Our key goals are to maximise production efficiency and minimise the cost of perovskite solar cells", Satapathi added.

The grain size and crystallinity are enhanced in the modified perovskite solar cell, and optimum phase distribution is achieved. This discovery opens up new possibilities for creating stable, highly effective perovskite solar cells in the long run.

Will Boost India's Self-Reliance In Energy

IIT Roorkee Director Prof. K.K. Pant remarked that there is a globally increasing demand for transitioning to a carbon-neutral economy. Perovskite solar cells (PSC) have become a possible low-cost photovoltaics technology over the past ten years.

The PSCs created at IIT Roorkee are a crucial development for producing stable and effective solar cells, Pant added. He also expressed that this technological advancement will boost India's self-reliance in the renewable energy sector.

Also Read: Becoming Zero Carbon Campus! IIT Madras 1981 Batch Alumni Gifts Fleet Of Electric Buses To Institute

