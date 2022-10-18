All section
IIT-Madras Develops Touchscreen Technology i-Tad That Enables Users To Feel Texture Of Images

Image Credit- Twitter/ IIT Madras, Unsplash 

The Logical Indian Crew

IIT-Madras Develops Touchscreen Technology 'i-Tad' That Enables Users To Feel Texture Of Images

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  18 Oct 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The IIT-M scientists have devised a touchscreen display technology, 'iTad,' enabling a person to feel the textures from photos as the finger moves across the touch surface.

The researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have claimed to develop a technology through which users can touch the images on a screen and feel them by getting a sensation of their texture. The IIT-M scientists have devised a touchscreen display technology enabling a person to feel the textures from photos as the finger moves across the touch surface.

How Does iTad Work?

According to the institute, the invention called 'iTad' is an interactive touch active display and is the next generation in Touch Display technology. The researchers can create different textures, such as switches, crisp edges, and rich textures ranging from smooth to gritty with the use of this software. A unique level of interaction comes alive on smooth physical surfaces.

There are no moving parts in iTad; instead, an in-built multi-touch sensor detects the finger's movement, and surface friction is adjusted via software. The institute claimed that the software adjusts friction locally when fingers move across a smooth plane by regulating electric fields via a phenomenon known as "electroadhesion," reported News 18.

A Deep Dive Into The New Invention!

The invention was led by Professor M Manivannan, CoE on Virtual Reality and Haptics, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT-M. Merkel Haptics, a start-up brooded at the IIT-M Research Park, has been working with the Touchlab researchers to carry the technology forward.

Highlighting the impact this technology could have on Electronic Appliances, Prof M Manivannan stated, "This is the era of iTad. The technology can take the online shopping experience to the next level. We can touch and feel things before we buy from e-commerce platforms. Around 30 per cent of returns to online shopping are due to the mismatch of user experience, their expectation is different by looking at the images online."

Further, elaborating on the current status of 'iTad' and a timeline for hitting the market with possible applications in the real world, Dr PV Padmapriya, CEO of Merkel Haptics, said, "The prototype from the Touchlab can be made into the product in a year's time. Our aim is to make a small device, similar to a computer mouse, on everyone's desk to add to the experience. We have been field testing and providing valuable feedback to the researchers at IIT Madras on improving the functionality of the technology."

Also Read: 'Be Internet Awesome': Google Teams Up With Assam Govt To Drive Digital-Led Learning Among Youth

IIT-Madras 
Touchscreen Technology 
i-Tad 

