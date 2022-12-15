All section
Caste discrimination
IIT-Kanpur Startup Develops i-Ghat That Is Expected To Redefine River Ghats Of India, Know About It

Image Credits: IIT-Kanpur

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

IIT-Kanpur Startup Develops 'i-Ghat' That Is Expected To Redefine River Ghats Of India, Know About It

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Uttar Pradesh,  15 Dec 2022 9:05 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The company AIPL, founded by Ankit Patel and Achin Agarwal, has been creating floating solutions for large-scale infrastructure, including the world's first floating CNG refuelling station at Khidkiya Ghat in Varanasi on the Ganges River.

An innovative concept called "i-Ghat" has been created at Kada Ghat in Kaushambi by Acquafront Infrastructure Private Limited (AIPL), a start-up housed at the Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. The institute stated in a press release that it is a futuristic idea to enhance and maintain the cleanliness of river ghats in India.

In September 2022, the i-Ghat facility was commissioned at the Kada Ghat in Kaushambi. Keshav Prasad Maurya, the deputy chief minister, recently performed its inauguration.

What Does i-Ghat Do?

To prevent the negative effects of utilising plastic floats and to lessen the noise and air pollution generated by diesel boats, "i-Ghat includes integrating reinforced cement concrete (RCC)-based floats with solar cells and electric-powered boats using Steel Integrated Floating Jelly (SIFJ) technology," the press release stated.

For the battery-powered electric boats that utilise harvested solar energy through the RCC-based floating solar grid, the i-Ghat project is outfitted with a cutting-edge floating charging station with a battery swap. It supports NTT DATA's mission to assist technological advances for a sustainable world and is entirely self-sufficient and noiseless.

Gauri Bahulkar, director of Global CSR and India Client Experience Centers, NTT DATA Services, said, "We have always believed in SIIC's quest to harness innovative talent and develop next-gen technology. We are happy to associate with IIT Kanpur's incubation centre, which shares a long-standing history of ensuring last-mile impact through its deployed technology", reports Hindustan Times.

Fixing Water Infra, Restoring Historic Connect

The company AIPL, founded by Ankit Patel and Achin Agarwal, has been creating floating solutions for large-scale infrastructure, including the first floating CNG refuelling station in the world, located at Khidkiya Ghat in Varanasi on the Ganges River.

Indian religion and culture have always placed a significant emphasis on rivers, but Patel claimed that over the past century, industrialization and unequal growth have damaged the ecosystem. He continued that the current situation calls for modern means of accelerating development with long-term fixes for water infrastructure in order to restore these historical connections. The SIFJ technology was created to solve the special condition that exists for India and emerging countries.

The Professor-in-charge of incubator and innovation, Professor Ankush Sharma, added that AIPL's i-Ghat technology is a fantastic endeavour to ensure sustainable livelihood for the local populace and helmsmen. "The project now has increased vigour and momentum thanks to NTT DATA's help", he claimed.

Also Read: Chennai-Based Space Start-Up Agnikul Cosmos Sets Up India's First Private Launchpad At Sriharikota, Know More

Writer : Jayali Wavhal
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
