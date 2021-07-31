Trending

IIT Bombay Student Racing Team Shines At UK's Formula Student Competition

The racing team from the institute has secured the overall winner position at the Formula Student which is considered to be Europe's most established educational engineering competition.

Image Credit: IIT Bombay

The student racing team of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, has added another feather to their cap. A team from the institute has secured the winner position at the Formula Student United Kingdom. The event is Europe's most established educational engineering competition organised by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers-- a global association of mechanical engineers.

The race is usually held at the Silverstone circuit in England. However, with travel restrictions to the UK due to the COVID pandemic, the team from IIT Bombay participated in the event virtually for the second consecutive year, reported Hindustan Times. "We couldn't go to the UK for dynamic events, so we took part in the concept class competition, which was meant for teams that couldn't travel and had only static (virtual) events," said Asit Karmakar, assistant manager of the racing team at IIT Bombay.


Apart from the victory in the overall category, the team also topped the design event of the competition, beating 64 teams from 18 countries. Last year too, the team won in the same category. The team entered the competition with its latest car E-12, which is the 12th version of the car which has been made in conjunction with industry giants such as NRB Bearings and Mahle.

