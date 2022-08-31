All section
IIT Bombay Students Body Claims IIMs Violated PhD Reservation Policy, Dalit Students Denied Seats

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Maharashtra,  31 Aug 2022 5:35 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-31T12:48:21+05:30

In a post on the social media platform Twitter, the students collective stated that the proportion of Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories students in nine different IIMs.

A total of nine Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have reportedly violated the reservation criteria for PhD admissions, according to Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC), a students' body at IIT Bombay. According to the data accumulated over the past five years through RTI filed by APPSC, nearly 188 Dalit Bahujan Adivasi students in the IIMs were denied their seats.

As per the legal requirements, around 15 per cent of the seats must be reserved for SC candidates, while 27 per cent for OBC candidates and 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) belonging to the "Non-Creamy Layer" (NCL-OBC), up to 5 per cent for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates.


In a post on the social media platform Twitter, the students collective stated that the proportion of Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories students in nine different IIMs, reported News18.

"RTI data obtained from 9 IIMs show that they have been violating the reservation norms in PhD admissions. 188 dalit bahujan adivasi students were denied their rightful seats in the last 5 years," it tweeted.

IIM Under Scrutiny

The nine IIMs that are under question are IIM Rohtak, Lucknow, Raipur, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kashipur, Indore and Shillong.

According to the RTI data acquired by the APPSC, the maximum number of students that are taking admission to IIMs are from the general category. Out of 110 seats reserved for SC, 40 have been admitted, and 70 have been denied admission. Out of 55 seats reserved in the ST category, only 13 were admitted, and 42 were denied.

Furthermore, in the OBC category, which has the highest reservation out of the three, a total of 123 students were admitted out of a total of 99, and 76 were denied admission.

Also Read: Latest Vigilance Report Claims Government Departments Did Not Act In 55 Corruption Cases- Know More

