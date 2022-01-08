"Your Silence Is Fortifying Hate Voices": IIM Faculty, Students Write To PM, Urge For Action Against Communal Violence

The country's Prime Minister's silence on the issues of hate speech, communal violence and religious disharmony is fortifying hate-filled voices. This was brought up by a group of faculty members and students of the Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

The letter written on Friday, January 7, has been signed by 183 people, including 13 faculty members of IIM Bangalore and three of IIM Ahmedabad.

Action Against Hate Voices

In their letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the group flagged the rising cases of hate speech and attacks of minority communities across the country. His silence 'emboldens' voices of hate.

The signatories urged the PM to take stringent action against the forces that seek to taint India's diversity.

"Your silence on the rising intolerance in our country, Honourable Prime Minister, is disheartening to all of us who value the multicultural fabric of our country. Your silence emboldens the hate-filled voices and threatens the unity and integrity of our country," the letter read.

Silence Is Not the Solution

Speaking to The Indian Express, Assistant Professor of Strategy, Prateek Raj said the letter was drafted realising the soaring cases of communal hatred and a continuous silence that prevailed.

The Professor said that the people who have given inflammatory speeches have not been brought to the mainstream and have frequently gotten away with their acts. "Silence is not an option," Raj said.

Economics Professor Rakesh Basant told IE that the letter stated everything they had to convey to the country's representative. The Professor added that the primary objective was to underline that 'if voices of hate are loud, voices of reason should be louder'.

Basant quoted the recent hate speeches made in Haridwar, Delhi and by Bangalore south MP Tejasvi Surya, who had talked about reconverting those Hindus who opted for other religions and run a 'ghar wapasi' campaign.

The Professor said the country's Constitution allows every individual to practice their religion without fear and shame. But the recent incidents, especially scathing attacks on Christians last year in December, is giving a fearful sight of the future.

The signatories urged Modi to pay attention to these incidents and make India an exemplar of inclusiveness and diversity in the world.

Also Read: 'Ayushi Bhatia Serial False Rape Case': How This Gurugram Woman Ruined Multiple Lives With Vicious Calumnies