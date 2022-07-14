All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
West Bengal: IIEST Shibpur Assistant Registrar Asked To Supervise Cleaning Of Bathrooms, Alleges Casteism

Image Credits: IIEST Shibpur, Freepik

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

West Bengal: IIEST Shibpur Assistant Registrar Asked To Supervise Cleaning Of Bathrooms, Alleges Casteism

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

West Bengal,  14 July 2022 7:23 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Bivore Das alleged that he received a letter from IIEST Shibpur's Acting Registrar instructing him to stand up and supervise the bathroom cleaning of the students' hostel.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur's assistant registrar, has alleged casteism in the college. He alleged that he was given the additional task of overseeing the cleanliness of the floor and the bathroom due to his caste and claimed that this discrimination happened as he belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

The incident occurred on July 4 when the assistant registrar, Bivore Das, alleged that he received a letter from IIEST Shibpur's Acting Registrar instructing him to stand up and supervise the bathroom cleaning of the students' hostel.

He claimed that since he is a representative of the SC, he has been given such responsibility despite being at the top of the organisation.

"This instruction reminds me that no matter how qualified you are, your place is in the bathroom," Das said, according to News18.

'Will Complain To PM'

"As I am from a Scheduled Caste, the management has given the responsibility of such work. If I don't protest against it, all my learnings will prove to be false. I will also complain with the Prime Minister," added Das, who has already complained with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Debashis Dutt, the acting vice-chancellor of IIEST, however, has denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Ramanuj Ganguly was earlier appointed as the president of the West Bengal Board Of Secondary Education (WBBSE). He replaced Kalyanmoy Ganguly, who is on the CBI scanner in connection with the recruitment scam. Investigations are underway in the state by the CBI into the multiple recruitment drives conducted for schools in the state. Ramanuj Ganguly will hold the post for one year till June 22, 2023.

Also Read: This Young Entrepreneur Makes E-Scooters At Affordable Prices, Contributes To Global Carbon Footprint Reduction


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
IIEST Shibpur 
Bathroom Cleaning 
Casteism 
Scheduled Caste 

Must Reads

Silent Sentry: Rail-Mounted Robots With AI Will Man LoC To Identify Infiltration Bids
Green Energy! IISc Bengaluru Researchers Design Innovative Technology To Convert Biomass Into Hydrogen
Smriti Irani Insulted Goddess Durga In Her Speech? No, Old Video Viral With False Claim
Video From Oman Shared As Drowning Incident From Mumbai's Bandra Beach
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X