West Bengal: IIEST Shibpur Assistant Registrar Asked To Supervise Cleaning Of Bathrooms, Alleges Casteism

The Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur's assistant registrar, has alleged casteism in the college. He alleged that he was given the additional task of overseeing the cleanliness of the floor and the bathroom due to his caste and claimed that this discrimination happened as he belonged to a Scheduled Caste.

The incident occurred on July 4 when the assistant registrar, Bivore Das, alleged that he received a letter from IIEST Shibpur's Acting Registrar instructing him to stand up and supervise the bathroom cleaning of the students' hostel.



He claimed that since he is a representative of the SC, he has been given such responsibility despite being at the top of the organisation.



"This instruction reminds me that no matter how qualified you are, your place is in the bathroom," Das said, according to News18.

'Will Complain To PM'

"As I am from a Scheduled Caste, the management has given the responsibility of such work. If I don't protest against it, all my learnings will prove to be false. I will also complain with the Prime Minister," added Das, who has already complained with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.



Debashis Dutt, the acting vice-chancellor of IIEST, however, has denied the allegations.



