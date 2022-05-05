All section
Identification Delay Stalls Pensions Of More Than 58,000 Retired Armed Forces Personnel: MoD

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Identification Delay Stalls Pensions Of More Than 58,000 Retired Armed Forces Personnel: MoD

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Delhi,  5 May 2022 8:48 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

In order to avoid hardship for such pensioners, a one-time special waiver has been accorded to these 58,275 pensioners to get their identification done by May 25, 2022.

Pensions of 58,275 defence pensioners were delayed this month because their banks were unable to confirm their identification by April 30, said the Defence Ministry on May 04. The banks did not confirm the identifications for 58,275 pensioners, and neither was their identification received on the SPARSH (System for Pension Administration (RAKSHA)) portal by the time of monthly closing, reported The Print. Hence, the pensioners were not paid their pension for the month of April, read a statement by the Defence Ministry.

These 58,275 pensioners have been accorded a one-time special waiver, which will allow them to get their identification done latest by May 25 2022, in order to avoid hardships of any kind.

Why Was The Pension Not Received?

A statement made by the Defence Ministry read, "During the processing of pensions for the month of April 2022, it came to light that the annual identification of around 3.3 lakh pensioners was not updated."

The statement also added that a list was shared with all Pension Disbursing Banks to provide an updated identification data, if any, and as a result identification status of more than 2.65 lakh pensioners was updated on SPARSH by April 25, 2022, leading to the successful processing of pension for all these pensioners.

The Defence Ministry further said, "The pension for the month of April 2022 has now been processed and the pension is due to be credited by end-of-day on May 4, 2022. All such pensioners are being informed about pending annual identification through SMS and email."

What Should The Pensioners Do?

In order to get their identification done, the pensioners can go to their nearest CSC, which they can find on https://findmycsc.nic.in/ and get their annual identification updated through Jeevan Praman using their SPARSH PPO number and selecting their PDA as SPARSH PCDA (P).

Also Read: Worrying Signs! World Hunger Issues To Worsen After Spiking 25% Before Russia-Ukraine War

