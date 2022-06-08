ICMR Releases Fresh Guidelines, Measures As India Records 150% Increase In Diabetes Cases

While India continues to report minor surges in daily COVID cases in a few parts of the nation, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has published fresh guidelines for citizens diagnosed with type-1 diabetes.

The national health body stated that the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has disproportionately impacted those with diabetes in the country, exposing them to a bigger risk for severe malady and mortality.

"India is home to the world's second-largest adult diabetes population and every sixth person with diabetes in the world is an Indian. The past three decades witnessed a 150 per cent increase in the number of people with diabetes in the country," ICMR stated in its latest guidelines, while also adding that issues of immense concern are the continued lowering of the age where type 2 diabetes is being diagnosed, with the prevalence of the disease becoming more and more visible in the age group of 25-34 years in both rural and urban areas.

All You Need To Know About Type 1 Diabetes!

Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune disease marked by insulin deficiency and hyperglycemia in individuals with an underlying genetic vulnerability. The risk of Type 1 Diabetes is 3 per cent, 5 per cent, and 8 per cent, respectively, when the father, mother, and sibling have a history of the disease.

Type 1 Diabetes is known to develop in kids and teens as the pancreas either quits producing insulin or produces it in deficient amounts. Without insulin, blood sugar in our body can not get into cells and starts building up in the bloodstream. This is also believed to be caused by an autoimmune response, which kills the cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, called beta cells, as per a report in Economic Times.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Atlas, approximately 1.1 million individuals below the age of 20 years are estimated to be affected by type 1 diabetes around the globe, and 0.13 million are diagnosed with the disease every year. In order to prevent people from catching Type-1 diabetes, here us ICMR's latest guidelines focus on!

Good, Balanced Diet & Regular Exercising!

As per ICMR, lifestyle management (LSM) plays a significant role in managing type 1 diabetes, and understanding the impact of diet and physical activity on glycemia is crucial for optimal management of this disease. The national health body said that individuals need to maintain optimal blood pressure, lipid levels, and weight, ensure adequate nutrition to stimulate healthy growth and development amongst kids and address individual nutrition needs, incorporating personal, cultural and social preferences too.

Insulin Therapies & Monitoring Blood Glucose Levels

All kids and adults who have type 1 diabetes (T1DM) need insulin as soon as they are diagnosed and continue throughout their life. As a result, it becomes essential to be careful while using them. ICMR, in its latest guidelines, claimed that whatever the insulin regimen, the optimal use of it completely depends on the painstaking care taken by a diabetes team, which includes the physician, diabetes educator, and nutritionist, to teach and help the patient and her/his family on their best usage and also insulin dose adjustment.

Furthermore, in its new briefing, ICMR also said that blood glucose monitoring is a critical aspect that indicates glycemic control in individuals with type 1 diabetes. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) suggests that people with type-1 diabetes should keep monitoring their blood glucose before meals and snacks, at bedtime, before exercise, when they suspect low plasma glucose, and after treating low plasma glucose (till blood glucose is normal), and before starting any critical tasks such as driving.

Also Read: 4th Wave Warning? Mumbai Reports 50% Spike In COVID Cases In Just 5 Days