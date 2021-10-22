All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
List Of Worlds Worst And Best Prison Systems In 2021; India Near Bottom Of Index

Photo Credit: Pexels

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

List Of World's Worst And Best Prison Systems In 2021; India Near Bottom Of Index

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

India,  22 Oct 2021 3:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

According to Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index for 2021, Iceland has the best prison system in the world while India sits near the bottom of the list.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Iceland grabs the top spot in the recently released Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index for 2021. The studies show how the world is gearing up to set up its ageing population for retirement. It was applauded worldwide for its competence in providing strong benefits to retirees, including the generous state pension. The scores of 11 countries, including India and South Korea, has been relegated this year as the world struggled to cope with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current economic environment with reduced wage growth, historically low-interest rates and shrinking returns in many asset classes is placing additional financial pressures on existing retirement income systems, according to the reports in Business Standard.

However, India stands at 40th position out of 43 countries in the Mercer CFA Global Pension Index 2021 survey suggesting the need for dire renewal of obsolete pension system, to ensure the availability of sufficient funds to be allocated to the retirees. India has an overall Index value of 43.3 in 2021, lower than that of 2020 which was 43.3 among the surveyed countries. Whereas, the overall index value of Iceland stands at 84.2

The Index comprises three yardsticks to evaluate the retirement pensions systems around 3 sub-indexes - adequacy, sustainability and integrity.

The adequacy sub-index represents the adequacy of the benefits that are being provided, the current system is able to provide, the sustainability sub-index represents the likelihood that the current system is able to provide benefits in the future. Whereas, the integrity sub-index includes many legislative requirements that influence the overall governance and operations of the system which directly affects the level of confidence that the citizenry entrusts in its government.

Also Read: Tech Giant Microsoft Launches New Programme To Empower AI Startups In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Iceland 
India 
Pension scheme 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X