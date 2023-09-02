All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Cellular Body Urges Govt To Extend PC Import Restrictions By 9 Months

Image Credit: Adobe Firefly

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Cellular Body Urges Govt To Extend PC Import Restrictions By 9 Months

Shirsha Ganguly

Writer: Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

India,  2 Sep 2023 8:48 AM GMT  | Updated 2 Sep 2023 8:50 AM GMTcheck update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Shirsha Ganguly

Remote Intern

An enthusiastic student of mass communication and journalism. Experienced in content writing, report and article writing, as well as graphics design, marketing, sales, and public relations. Eager to share compelling stories that inspire social change.

See article by Shirsha Ganguly

This plea comes amid concerns over the global semiconductor shortage and its impact on the supply chain, which has left businesses and consumers alike grappling with increased prices and delays in acquiring essential computing devices.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

The Indian Cellular Association, a prominent industry body representing the interests of mobile and electronics manufacturers, has submitted a formal request to the Indian government for an extension of import curbs on personal computers. These curbs, initially implemented as a measure to bolster the country's 'Make in India' initiative and reduce dependency on foreign-made electronic products, are set to expire in the next few months. However, the ICA argues that an extension is necessary due to the ongoing global semiconductor crisis, which has disrupted supply chains worldwide.

India, like many other nations, has experienced a surge in demand for personal computers, laptops, and tablets as remote work and online education became the new norm during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the semiconductor shortage has caused significant delays in the production of these devices, leading to price hikes and stock shortages. The ICA believes that extending the import restrictions will help mitigate the adverse effects of the semiconductor shortage on the Indian market. Mr. Rajesh Sharma, the President of the Indian Cellular Association, stated, "The global semiconductor crisis has made it difficult for domestic manufacturers to meet the surging demand for PCs. An extension of the import curbs will provide a buffer period for our industry to adapt and continue contributing to the 'Make in India' initiative."

The ICA's proposal aims to strike a balance between supporting domestic PC manufacturing and ensuring affordable access to computing devices for Indian consumers. While the organization recognizes the importance of nurturing the local industry, it also acknowledges the immediate needs of students, professionals, and businesses that rely on personal computers for education and work. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology is currently reviewing the ICA's request, taking into consideration the economic implications, the semiconductor supply outlook, and the overall impact on consumers. The decision will be a critical one, as it will determine whether India continues with its efforts to reduce dependency on foreign-made electronics or prioritizes immediate accessibility and affordability for its citizens.

The Indian Cellular Association's call for a nine-month extension of import restrictions on personal computers has added a new dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding India's 'Make in India' initiative. With the global semiconductor shortage affecting supply chains and increasing prices, the government faces a challenging decision. Balancing the interests of domestic manufacturing and the immediate needs of consumers and businesses will require a thoughtful and well-informed approach. As the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology deliberates on this matter, the outcome will not only shape the future of the Indian PC market but also impact the nation's aspirations for self-sufficiency in the electronics sector.

Also Read: Understanding Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD): Beyond Traditional PTSD

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shirsha Ganguly
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shirsha Ganguly
PC 
Imports 
Indian 
Electronics 
Industry 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X