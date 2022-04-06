I&B Ministry Blocks 22 YouTube Channels For Spreading Fake Info On India- Netizens Debate Pros And Cons

Utilising the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has issued orders to block 22 YouTube-based news channels, three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website for spreading disinformation regarding India's national security and foreign relations.

In an official release issued by the Ministry, it said: "The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crore, and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India's foreign relations, and public order."

According to the Ministry, this is the first time measure has been taken on the Indian YouTube-based news outlets ever since the announcement of the IT Rules, 2021 in February of last year. The Ministry also added that four Pakistan and 18 Indian-based YouTube news channels had been denied access with this latest blocking order.

Many YourTube Channels, Twitter and Facebook A/Cs Banned By I&B

The Ministry stated that these YouTube channels used the platform to spread fake news to post fake news on numerous topics such as the Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Armed Forces, etc. The content also ordered to be blocked certain anti-India posts shared from multiple social media accounts operated collectively from Pakistan.

Furthermore, it was also observed that a substantial amount of incorrect content released by these Indian YouTube-based channels connected to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and aimed at threatening India's foreign connections with other nations, stated the Ministry.

These blocked Indian YouTube channels also reportedly used logos and templates of specific TV news channels, including pictures of their news anchors, to deceive the viewers into believing that their content was actually authentic. Fake thumbnails were also used, with the title and thumbnail of the videos frequently being altered to amplify the virality of content on social media. In some instances, it has also been observed that systematic anti-India fake news originated from Pakistan.

With this step, since December 2021, the Ministry has administered directions for blocking 78 YouTube-based channels and numerous more social media accounts on the grounds of national security, integrity and sovereignty of India, public order, etc.

Here Are Some Of The Reactions To It!

The move from the I&B ministry received a lot of reactions on social media. While some netizens rightly pointed out that this might help in cutting the outflow of fake news on social media, others pointed out that will other news outlets also see similar outcomes against them for misreporting.

Also Read: India's Trade Deficit Went Up By 88% In FY22: Government Data