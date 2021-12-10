IAF Chopper Crash: Kerala Officer Pradeep Arakkal's Ailing Father Not Informed About His Son's Demise

The tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8 that killed 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, has left the nation shocked. Junior Warrant Officer Pradeep Arakkal, a native of Ponnukkara in Kerala's Thrissur district was one of the deceased.

The 36-year-old was with his parents three weeks ago and had returned to work last week after his ailing father was discharged from the hospital. The officer is survived by his wife Sreelakshmi, seven-year-old son and two-year-old daughter, who lived with him at the IAF base in Sulur.



Pradeep's father Radhakrishnan, who is suffering from a chronic pulmonary disease, has not been informed about his son's demise owing to his health condition, NDTV reported.

Saviour During Kerala Floods

In Kerala, the IAF officer is widely known for being part of the rescue mission during the devastating 2018 floods and had airlifted a number of people stranded across the state. In addition, he had also been part of the IAF rescue team during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods and the anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan led Kerala in mourning the tragedy on Thursday. "He was a brave soldier who came forward to save people of his homeland during the floods,'' said Vijayan in his condolence message.



Photos and videos of Pradeep, dropping relief materials from the IAF chopper is still fresh in the memories of people.

Called His Mother Before Crash

On the fateful day, Pradeep had called his mother Kumari to inform her about CDS Bipin Rawat's visit to Sulur. He said that his name is on the tentative list of the staff who will accompany Rawat to Coonoor.



"After the news of the helicopter crash reached the family, we tried to call him. We were not sure if Pradeep was on board as he had said that he was on the tentative list,'' Pradeep's cousin Shivaprasad told The Indian Express.



Unaware of his whereabouts, Pradeep's younger brother Prasad rushed to Sulur in the afternoon. As neighbours and friends started trickling into the family's Arakkal home later, Kumari resigned to the fact that she would never see her son again.



"We are concerned about his father's health. He is yet to know about his son's demise,'' Shivaprasad said.



Pradeep joined the IAF in 2002 as a weapon fitter and later became part of the aircraft crew. In his 19 years of service, he had worked in different parts of the country, including Kashmir and the Northeast.

