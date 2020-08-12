Trending

Delhi: I-T Officials Raid Chinese Entities In Rs 1,000 Cr Money Laundering Case

The Central Board of Direct Taxes said the search operations exposed various dubious firms, some of which included Indian associates and bank officials.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   12 Aug 2020 1:31 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Delhi: I-T Officials Raid Chinese Entities In Rs 1,000 Cr Money Laundering Case

Credits: Udayavani

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said it conducted raids in at least two dozen premises of Chinese entities in Delhi, Gurugram and Ghaziabad for allegedly running Rs 1,000 Cr money laundering racket with over 40 bogus bank accounts.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes said the search operations exposed various dubious firms, some of which included Indian associates and bank officials. Some bank officials, chartered accountants have also been raided.

The CBDT body also informed that the subsidiary of Chinese company and its related concerns have taken over Rs 100 crore bogus advances from shell entities for opening businesses of retail showrooms in India, reported The Week.

The operations were conducted after receiving credible inputs against few Chinese individuals and their Indian associates involved in hawala transactions involving Hong Kong and US currencies.

Of them, a Chinese man allegedly holds a fake Indian passport and is reportedly the main pivot of the racket. He has now been detained by the department and the investigation is underway. The officials have shared the information about the possession of a fake passport with the police who are expected to book the man for violating the Passport Act.

Also Read: India, US, China Circulating Most COVID-19 Related Misinformation, Stigma: Study

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian