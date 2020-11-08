"I May Be First Woman In This Office, But Not Last": US Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

California Senator Kamala Devi Harris made history by becoming first woman, the first black, and the first South Asian Vice President-elect of the United States of America.

Harris, 56, tweeted a video after the election results and congratulated Joe Biden for becoming the 46th President of the United States.

On Saturday, Harris began her victory speech by quoting the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who said, "Democracy is not a state, it's an act."



She expressed her gratitude towards the people of America for turning out in record numbers and making their voices heard. She said the people had chosen unity, hope, science, decency and truth.

Speaking about Biden, Harris assured that her fellow Democrat, Joe Biden, is a tested and steady hand and would work towards the betterment of the country and its people.

Joe Biden nominated Prosecutor-turned-politician, Harris as his running mate as the Vice President of the US. She was born in Oakland to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris. When chosen as a running- mate, Harris talked about her Indian roots in her acceptance speech and her childhood trips to Tamil Nadu.

She had the most progressive voting records in the US Senate and has been rated as the fourth-most-progressive member of the Senate, ahead of Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Harris also spoke of her mother and how she is the most responsible for her presence as a Vice-President-elect. "When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moments like this are possible," Kamala added. She also thanked generations of women who paved the way for this moment.

In her victory speech, Kamala said that while she might be the first woman in this office, but not the last, as every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.

"When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election and the very soul of America was at stake, and the world was watching, you ushered in a new day for America," she added.

As the world waited for the U.S. election results, the village of Harris's maternal ancestors, Thulasendrapuram near Chennai, held prayers for her.





On the other hand, Hariss's uncle in Delhi said he will not miss the swearing in ceremony in January next year. "I am very proud of Kamala, I will call and congratulate her soon. My phone hasn't stopped ringing since the news came out. My daughter is already there, helping Kamala with her campaign. All of us will fly down. I wouldn't miss it for anything," he told The Indian Express.

