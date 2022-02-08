After Hyundai, KFC & Pizza Hut Face Flack Over Solidarity Posts On Kashmir Day

After automaker Hyundai, fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut have come under the radar for their posts on Kashmir Solidarity Day that Pakistan observes on February 5. Both the companies faced a massive backlash from the Indian customers on social media platforms.

KFC's Post

Pakistan marks February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day to show the country's support for the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir. On occasion, the fast-food restaurant company took to its social media showings its support to the cause.

"You never left our thoughts, and we hope that the coming years bring peace to you. Their cravings for freedom are heartfelt," the Pakistan franchise's post read.

Pizza Hut's Post

The multinational restaurant's Pakistan franchise also supported the movement and posted it on their social media handles.

"We Stand With You - This Kashmir Solidarity Day, let's join hands and stand united for the freedom of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters," it read.

The companies have removed both posts from all the platforms.

Calls For Boycott

Netizens posted screenshots of the posts and questioned the companies' stand on the issue, while many called for boycotting the fast-food chains.

Organised campaign by brands in Pakistan against India. Global brands have always stayed away from Geo-political issues but Hyundai, KFC, PizzaHut have been unwise. Their bosses should have known better, in choosing Pakistan over India. pic.twitter.com/MRCOv135Af — Arvind Gupta (@buzzindelhi) February 7, 2022





Now, official page of Pizza Hut in Pakistan posted about the freedom of Kashmir on Instagram.



Link: https://t.co/bB4XECFlID pic.twitter.com/4dWZqM8Zpj — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 7, 2022

I was a die hard fan of kfc. But not more than our country. @KFC_India be indian buy Indian #BoycottKFC pic.twitter.com/zIHwon6oAR — Vikram Rana (@Vikramranachd) February 7, 2022









Pick directly from the farms , eat fresh and you don't need shit serving junk food chains like KFC and Pizza Hut.#BoycottKFC #boycottpizzahut pic.twitter.com/YTLxsoi6lk — Manmeet Kaur (@manmeetsidhu020) February 7, 2022

KFC Issues Apology



Following the backlash, KFC India released a statement on Monday, February 6, apologising for the post and asserting the Indian customers' importance.

"We deeply apologise for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride."

We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride. — KFC India (@KFC_India) February 7, 2022

Earlier Hyundai Faced Backlash



The development comes a day after Hyundai faced backlash for its post on occasion. The firm's dealer in Pakistan had posted about the struggle for freedom in Kashmir. Several Indians took to social media, calling for the firm's boycott and promoting homegrown brands. The hashtag 'BoycottHyundai' is trending on Indian social media platforms.

