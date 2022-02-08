After Hyundai, KFC & Pizza Hut Face Flack Over Solidarity Posts On Kashmir Day

After automaker Hyundai, fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut have come under the radar for their posts on Kashmir Solidarity Day that Pakistan observes on February 5. Both the companies faced a massive backlash from the Indian customers on social media platforms.
KFC's Post
Pakistan marks February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day to show the country's support for the separatist movement in Jammu and Kashmir. On occasion, the fast-food restaurant company took to its social media showings its support to the cause.
"You never left our thoughts, and we hope that the coming years bring peace to you. Their cravings for freedom are heartfelt," the Pakistan franchise's post read.
Pizza Hut's Post
The multinational restaurant's Pakistan franchise also supported the movement and posted it on their social media handles.
"We Stand With You - This Kashmir Solidarity Day, let's join hands and stand united for the freedom of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters," it read.
The companies have removed both posts from all the platforms.
Calls For Boycott
Netizens posted screenshots of the posts and questioned the companies' stand on the issue, while many called for boycotting the fast-food chains.
KFC Issues Apology
Following the backlash, KFC India released a statement on Monday, February 6, apologising for the post and asserting the Indian customers' importance.
"We deeply apologise for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride."
Earlier Hyundai Faced Backlash
The development comes a day after Hyundai faced backlash for its post on occasion. The firm's dealer in Pakistan had posted about the struggle for freedom in Kashmir. Several Indians took to social media, calling for the firm's boycott and promoting homegrown brands. The hashtag 'BoycottHyundai' is trending on Indian social media platforms.
