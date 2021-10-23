All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indias First On-Demand On-Requirement Data Centre Inaugurated In Bengaluru

Image Credit: Twitter/ @drashwathcn

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India's First 'On-Demand On-Requirement Data Centre' Inaugurated In Bengaluru

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka,  23 Oct 2021 8:46 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan were present at the launch of DataSamudra and explained that the opportunities these projects bring would add value to the state.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Bengaluru Teleindia Networks inaugurated its greenfield hyperscale datacentre named DataSamudra to offer value differentiation in the datacentre market. CN Ashwath Narayan, the Minister of Higher Education, IT-BT, Science and Technology and the Chief Executive Officer of Lightstorm Telecom Connectivity Amajit Gupta were present at the inaugural ceremony of the datacentre.

The official press release claimed that DataSamudra would be India's first 'on-demand on-requirement data centre'. Narayan explained the opportunities such projects bring additional value to the state.

State-Of-The-Art Facilities At The Data Centre

Hindustan Times quoted Minister Ashwath Narayan, "Employment generation, global focus and creating new avenues for emerging businesses are some of the immediate outcomes such projects bring about. DataSamudra will be a key contributor for such growth". The data centre is located in the new KIADB IT Park. It has state-of-the-art facilities in one-lakh square feet built-up area and provides a 500 high-density rack, IT power load of 3 MegaWatt, with futuristic IT and core infrastructure.

Would Provide Cloud Service

After the event, the Minister tweeted that it's India's first Rs 100 crore with TeleIndia and adds to more than 500 employees. To begin with, he mentioned, it will offer co-location, housing and cloud services. The demand for hyper-scale data centres has risen drastically in the last few years, primarily because more businesses moved their IT infrastructure to the cloud. The increased digitalization efforts of the Central and state governments are another driver towards datacentres going hyper-scale and becoming more popular.

The specialized data centres are different from the standard data centres are tougher to build, especially in those areas where real estate and power are expensive and scarce. ReportLinker predicted that the global hyper-scale data centre market is set to grow at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 9 per cent from 2018 to 2024.

Also Read: Flabbergasting! Delhi Govt To Spend Rs 104 Cr For 500 Flags In The City

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Hyperscale data centre 
cloud services 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X