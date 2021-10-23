India's First 'On-Demand On-Requirement Data Centre' Inaugurated In Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Teleindia Networks inaugurated its greenfield hyperscale datacentre named DataSamudra to offer value differentiation in the datacentre market. CN Ashwath Narayan, the Minister of Higher Education, IT-BT, Science and Technology and the Chief Executive Officer of Lightstorm Telecom Connectivity Amajit Gupta were present at the inaugural ceremony of the datacentre.

The official press release claimed that DataSamudra would be India's first 'on-demand on-requirement data centre'. Narayan explained the opportunities such projects bring additional value to the state.

State-Of-The-Art Facilities At The Data Centre

Hindustan Times quoted Minister Ashwath Narayan, "Employment generation, global focus and creating new avenues for emerging businesses are some of the immediate outcomes such projects bring about. DataSamudra will be a key contributor for such growth". The data centre is located in the new KIADB IT Park. It has state-of-the-art facilities in one-lakh square feet built-up area and provides a 500 high-density rack, IT power load of 3 MegaWatt, with futuristic IT and core infrastructure.

Would Provide Cloud Service

Inaugurated Teleindia's new Corporate Office Technology Park along with launch of Datasamudra, the Hyperscale Datacenter.



It is India's 1st Rs 100 Cr project with TeleiIndia adding to 500+ employees. To begin with it will offer Co-Location, Hosting & Cloud Services among others. pic.twitter.com/XggortuFlv — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) October 22, 2021

After the event, the Minister tweeted that it's India's first Rs 100 crore with TeleIndia and adds to more than 500 employees. To begin with, he mentioned, it will offer co-location, housing and cloud services. The demand for hyper-scale data centres has risen drastically in the last few years, primarily because more businesses moved their IT infrastructure to the cloud. The increased digitalization efforts of the Central and state governments are another driver towards datacentres going hyper-scale and becoming more popular.

The specialized data centres are different from the standard data centres are tougher to build, especially in those areas where real estate and power are expensive and scarce. ReportLinker predicted that the global hyper-scale data centre market is set to grow at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 9 per cent from 2018 to 2024.

