Hyderabad: Woman Dies Waiting In Queue For Flood Relief Aid

A 55-year-old woman in Hyderabad collapsed while standing in a queue outside MeeSeva citizen centre for the government's financial aid as a part of the flood relief package.

One of the witnesses told The Times Of India that the deceased, Munawarunnissa, a resident of Hakeemp area in Golconda was standing in a line near Galaxy theatre at Tolichowki when she complained of breathlessness, and suddenly collapsed. Although she was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital by her relatives, the doctors declared her brought dead. The deceased's kin informed the police about the cardiovascular problem she had.

For the past few days, MeeSeva centres in the city saw swarms of people applying for financial assistance of ₹10,000. The police were seen regulating the vast crowds outside the MeeSeva centres.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on October 19 had announced an immediate relief of ₹10,000 to each flood-affected household in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Nearly 70 people died in the rain-related incidents in and around Hyderabad and across Telangana in October.

The aid was being distributed in cash. After some residents held protests alleging the money being provided to only a few people, the government directed people to apply at MeeSeva centres, so that the amount is transferred directly into the bank account of the eligible applicants.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: FIR Lodged Against Two Journalists Accused Of Spreading Fake News Of Rape