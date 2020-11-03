Hyderabad Man Stabbed To Death Outside House In US, Family Seeks Indian Government's Help

A 37-year old Hyderabad man was stabbed to death by four assailants in Georgia in the United States on Sunday outside his house.



Mohd Arif Mohiuddin has been living in Georgia for the last ten years and ran a grocery store in partnership with a Spanish man. The two were having a continuous financial dispute, Times of India reported.

The CCTV footage outside his house and the area reportedly showed multiple assailants including an employee at the store.

"On Sunday, at around 9 am, I spoke to him and he told me that he would call back in half an hour, but I did not get any call from him. Later, through my sister-in-law, I came to know that my husband was stabbed to death by some unknown person. Now, his body is at a hospital in Georgia. There is no other family member around him," Mehnaz Fathima, Mohiuddin's wife was quoted as saying.

Arif is survived by his wife and a daughter. His family has sought help from the government to make arrangements for the family to travel on an emergency visa to conduct his final rites there.

A spokesperson for Telangana-based party Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Ullah Khan, wrote to the Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian embassy in the US on behalf of the family. He also appealed to the US consulate in Hyderabad to provide the emergency visa to the family.

Also Read: Delhi Couple Kills Niece To Cover Up Rape Attempt, Hide Body In Box, Arrested