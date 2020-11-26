Hyderabad GHMC Elections: 49 Candidates Contesting Have Criminal Records, BJP With Maximum Number

As many as 49 candidates contesting from four major political parties in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections have pending criminal cases against them.

This was revealed in the analysis done by the Hyderabad-based NGO, Forum for Good Governance (FGG). Nearly 1,825 candidates, from 150 wards of the civic body's council are contesting the GHMC elections, which are scheduled for December 1.

Bharatiya Janata Party tops the FGG list, fielding 17 candidates holding criminal records, followed by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with 13 candidates and Congress with 12. Besides, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have nearly seven contenders with criminal records standing for the elections.

All of these candidates have nearly 96 pending criminal case against them. FGG Secretary, M Padmanabha Reddy requested the voters to vote for contenders with clean records, for the municipal corporation to run efficiently and effectively, reported The Indian Express.

BJP has fielded around 149 candidates, while TRS is contesting on all 150 seats. Congress party is contesting 149 seats, and AIMIM has given tickets to 51 candidates.

During the 2016 elections, 72 candidates were given tickets by political parties, of which 30 of them won. TRS had won 99 of the total seats, followed by AIMIM with 44 seats, while BJP and Congress had won four and two seats respectively.

