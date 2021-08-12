Human Sacrifice Horror: Four-Yr-Old Murdered To 'Cure' Illness; Father, Godman Arrested

In another horrific incident of human sacrifice, a four-year-old girl was murdered on Sunday, August 8, as a part of a ritual. The episode took place at Sonari in the Charaideo district of Assam.

The police arrested the minor's father and the self-proclaimed godman on Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported.

Sacrificed To 'Cure' Illness

Superintendent of Police, Sudhakar Singh, told the media that they were informed by the minor's elder sister the next day after the incident. According to her, the four-year-old was sleeping with her sibling when unknown persons abducted her. She could not confirm if her father was among them.

Confessing to their crimes, the godman identified as Bogadhar (50) said he had dreamt he was suffering from an acute illness that could only be cured with a human sacrifice, precisely of a child.

He had discussed his dream with the victim's father, Anta Munda (54), who suggested giving up his child as the offering. The duo work in the Safrai tea garden, and Munda also worked as part-time help in Bogadhar's house. Reportedly both were close in contact.

Body Found In River

After the search operation, the police recovered the body from a nearby river. The body sustained severe bruises and marks. Currently, it has been sent for post-mortem.

The team suspected witchcraft or human sacrifice after they found the girl's clothes and items related to the ritual being conducted.

Later, the team questioned the locals, and the preliminary investigation led to the father and the godman's arrest. The team is looking for other people connected to the case and weapons used for murdering the minor.

Human Sacrifice In Bihar

A similar case was reported last week from Bihar, where an eight-year-old was murdered as a part of a human sacrifice devised by a local tantric in the Munger district. She was abducted by the man, who had approached the tantric for a solution to avert the possible miscarriage of his pregnant wife.

As a part of the sacrifice, Alam asked Choudhary for the blood and eye of a 10-year-old boy or girl. The police arrested the accused and the two accomplices.

