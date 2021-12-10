40% Of Human Rights Violation Cases Registered Against UP Cops

All section
Image Credits: New Indian Express

India,  10 Dec 2021

As per the data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Rajya Sabha, almost 40 percent of human rights violation cases registered yearly by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) till October 2021 were from Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh has topped the list of most human rights violations in India for three years in a row. As per the data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Rajya Sabha, almost 40 per cent of human rights violation cases registered yearly by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) till October 2021 were from Uttar Pradesh. The state has struggled to reduce human rights violations for the past three years.

According to MHA data, in March 2018, Uttar Pradesh was the leading state that reported human rights violations with 38659 total complaints. In Delhi, complaints amounted to 5829. Comparatively, other states such as Maharashtra had cases amounting to 2230, and Kerela had complaints amounting to 2703. States such as Meghalaya, Goa, and Arunachal Pradesh had some of the lowest complaints at 36, 46 and 44.

Of the total number of cases, Uttar Pradesh accounted for 41,947 cases in 2018-19, 32,693 cases in 2019-20, 30,164 in 2020-21 and 24,242 in 2021-22 till October 31. Meanwhile, the violations in Delhi accounted at 4,972 this year till October 31 from 6,067 in 2020-2021, 5,842 in 2019-2020, and 6,562 cases in 2018-2019.

Human Rights Violations Reported In UP

The continuing human rights violations in UP can be partly attributed to human rights violations enacted by police officials. New Indian Express mentioned that the Home Ministry has reported more than 11,000 human rights violations complaints against police officials in FY 2020-2021, with 5,388 cases only filed from UP. As of January 15, 2021, most human rights violations by police personnel were reported from UP, followed by Delhi. Till August 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government has also arrested 4,000 people over allegations of cow slaughter under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP M Shanmugam asked whether human rights violations were increasing in the country in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

M Shanmugam had also asked for a state-wise number of cases of human rights violations that have taken place over the last three years and the compensation given to the victims. In response, Nityanand Rai also mentioned that NHRC recommended a total of ₹63.67 crores as monetary relief to rights victims since 2018.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh First, Chhattisgarh Second In Number Of Attacks On Christians In 2021: Report

