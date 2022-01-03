All section
How Election Commissions Decision To Conduct Assembly Elections Now Puts Aside Community Safety?

Photo Credit: Moneycontrol (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

How Election Commission's Decision To Conduct Assembly Elections Now Puts Aside Community Safety?

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  3 Jan 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa are all set to undergo assembly polls in the coming months, however, at a massive expense.

Assembly polls in India is right around the corner and what is more concerning right now is the daily increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country. On Monday (January 3), India reported 33,750 fresh COVID cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, revealed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the ministry, the tally of Omicron infections went up to 1,700 and it has already spread to 23 different states with Maharashtra being the worst-affected with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

AIBA Files Plea

With this, conducting the assembly polls in several Indian states in the coming months might put the country at a massive risk as it might trigger a third-wave outbreak as well. Keeping in mind the current COVID climate in India, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) has now sent a representation on January 2 to the Election Commission of India (ECI) asking to defer the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa due to spread of Omicron variant.

Chairman of AIBA, Senior Advocate Dr Adish C Aggarwala said that in election rallies nowadays, a big number of individuals are gathering without adhering to coronavirus protocols. The representation added that if the elections in the above-mentioned states do not get postponed till the current COVID Omicron wave is over, then again lakhs of Indians will once again die all across the country despite the best efforts of the Central and State Governments, kind of similar to what had happened during the second wave in 2021.

COVID Versus Elections

As per an ANI report, the representation also stated that the second COVID wave was triggered by the massive negligence committed by Indians during the polls which were held in 4 States namely Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu and one Union Territory (UT) in Puducherry.

Last year, the ECI had also not bothered about the health and safety of the people of India. Rather, the Assembly Polls were carried out according to the schedule without taking into consideration of the health and life of citizens of India, it said.

Also Read: Omicron Outbreak: List Of Strategies Adopted By States To Tackle Public Gatherings On New Year Celebrations

