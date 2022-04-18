All section
Madhya Pradesh Government To Rehabilitate Muslim Family After Razing Home Built Under PMAY

Image Credit: The Indian Express, NDTV

Madhya Pradesh,  18 April 2022 7:40 AM GMT

The 60-year-old Hasina Fakhroo's was one of the 12 houses demolished in the locality as part of a drive against illegal properties following clashes nearby during a Ram Navami procession a day earlier.

The Khargone district officials reached out to the family of 60-year-old Hasina Fakhroo, who had taken shelter in the nearby mosque after her home was demolished to take down illegally built houses. The government officials razed several houses in Khargone after the clashes broke out in the area on the occasion of Ram Navami. However, days after Hasina Fakhroo's house, which was built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), was demolished by the district officials, the administration reached out to her for providing ration and exploring the possibility of rehabilitation of the family.

Offered House In A Communal Area

Fakhroo's son Amjad Khan said, "They (the officials) first told us they would shift us to a multiplex, but that building is in a communal area, so we refused. Then the team asked us where our old house was", The Indian Express reported. Further, he added that he and his family had been living in Khaskhaswadi for three decades; however, the officials still went on to look for their house in other neighbourhoods. The District Collector Anugraha P said, "The government will rehabilitate the family".

While the district administration reasoned that the plot on which Fakhroo's house was built belonged to the Revenue Department, Khan showed the bills his father had paid for 2017-18 and the receipts for the benefits they had applied for under the PMAY. Hasina Fakhroo became the beneficiary of the PMAY scheme after her husband, Fakhroo Pathan, the primary applicant, passed away in 2018.

While on the one hand, the Fakhroo family was receiving subsidies and congratulatory messages from the government for having built a house under PMAY. On the other hand, they were also receiving notices from the corporation's end threatening eviction if they did not vacate the 'encroached' land.

Fakhroo's was one of the 12 houses that were demolished, for having been built 'illegally' , after the communal clashes broke out in Madhya Pradesh. While it is praise-worthy to see that the government is at least trying to make amends.

Also Read: A Welcome Change: India Sees A Rise In Women's Employment In The Post Pandemic World

