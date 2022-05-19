All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Clinics In India Run Without License: What Action Can Be Taken Against Them?

Image Credits: Livemint (representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Clinics In India Run Without License: What Action Can Be Taken Against Them?

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

India,  19 May 2022 11:29 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

In light of Chetana Raj's death, it was found that the clinic did not have the license to perform surgeries on its patients. This is not the first time it has happened and there are many such clinics and hospitals in India that operate without a license.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In light of Kannada actress Chetana Raj's death on Monday, it was found that the clinic where she underwent 'fat-free' surgery had the license to operate only as a polyclinic and a dispensary. A Bengaluru district health officer said that the clinic had no licence to conduct surgeries. This is one example of clinics operating without a proper license, and there are clinics like this all over the country.

The Times of India, in a 2018 report, said that one private hospital and a pathology laboratory on its premises were sealed by the health department. When a raid was conducted on APS Hospital by the health department, officials found out that the administration could not produce the required registration documents.

Tanisha Pathology, which was on the hospital premises, was operating without a licence. The health department had to seal off the hospital and the pathology lab as the administration failed to produce any documents and licence.

Previous Cases Registered

In another report from 2013, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) lodged a complaint against a private hospital which was allegedly providing medical services without the permission of the civic body. The hospital was later sealed by the health department. Jayshree Kulkarni, a medical health officer at AMC, stated that the group that owned the hospital is also running similar hospitals in five cities of Maharashtra.

In 2019, Indian Express reported that a clinic in Delhi was shut down as it was operating without a licence and the owner was arrested after a woman he was operating on died during the procedure. Dr Girish Tyagi, Secretary, Medical Council of India said, "We found that the accused was running a clinic-cum-operation theatre in Badarpur area right on the main road for over a year. He posed as a doctor and claimed his wife was also a doctor with AIIMS, when she is, in fact, an Anganwadi worker."

He further stated that the accused was a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Science and was not qualified to practice the allopathic system of medicine according to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956.

Also Read: Remembering Urvashi Vaid, Activist Who Fought For Decades To Improve LGBTQ Rights Across USA

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
Hospitals 
Clinics 
Licence 
Illegal 

Must Reads

Story Of 15 Year Old Boy Charged With Stealing Bread And Given Generous Aid By Judge Is False
Trifurcated Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Back To Square One After 10 Years: Why Back-Forth Happening?
Meet Saurav Bhaik, Man Behind India's New PM Museum And One Of Delhi's Most Iconic Structures
Odyssey Travel Scholarship: A Shoshin Tribe And goSTOPS Initiative That Promotes Sustainable And Responsible Travelling
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X