Clinics In India Run Without License: What Action Can Be Taken Against Them?

In light of Kannada actress Chetana Raj's death on Monday, it was found that the clinic where she underwent 'fat-free' surgery had the license to operate only as a polyclinic and a dispensary. A Bengaluru district health officer said that the clinic had no licence to conduct surgeries. This is one example of clinics operating without a proper license, and there are clinics like this all over the country.

The Times of India, in a 2018 report, said that one private hospital and a pathology laboratory on its premises were sealed by the health department. When a raid was conducted on APS Hospital by the health department, officials found out that the administration could not produce the required registration documents.

Tanisha Pathology, which was on the hospital premises, was operating without a licence. The health department had to seal off the hospital and the pathology lab as the administration failed to produce any documents and licence.

Previous Cases Registered

In another report from 2013, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) lodged a complaint against a private hospital which was allegedly providing medical services without the permission of the civic body. The hospital was later sealed by the health department. Jayshree Kulkarni, a medical health officer at AMC, stated that the group that owned the hospital is also running similar hospitals in five cities of Maharashtra.



In 2019, Indian Express reported that a clinic in Delhi was shut down as it was operating without a licence and the owner was arrested after a woman he was operating on died during the procedure. Dr Girish Tyagi, Secretary, Medical Council of India said, "We found that the accused was running a clinic-cum-operation theatre in Badarpur area right on the main road for over a year. He posed as a doctor and claimed his wife was also a doctor with AIIMS, when she is, in fact, an Anganwadi worker."

He further stated that the accused was a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Science and was not qualified to practice the allopathic system of medicine according to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956.

