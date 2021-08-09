Hockey Star Vandana Katariya Named Uttarakhand's Brand Ambassador For Women And Child Development

Team India's hockey player Vandana Katariya has been named as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand's Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development, the state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Sunday, August 8. Besides, she was also made the brand ambassador of the central government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme for Haridwar district, The Times of India reported.



Katariya was also awarded the Tilu Rauteli award, the state's highest honour for women, and a cash reward of ₹25 lakh for her Olympic feat by the state government.

Cheque Presented To Her Mother

Uttarakhand Sports Minister Arvind Pandey visited Katariya's home in Haridwar's Roshanabad village and presented a cheque to her mother, along with bouquets and shawls.



"It's a proud moment for the family," her mother Sauran Katariya said, reported The Times of India



"Katariya played exceptionally well in the Tokyo Olympics. I am pleased to announce her as brand ambassador of the women and child development department," CM Dhami said.



"It is a proud moment for the entire country. Vandana created history in the Olympic games. The Haridwar's education department has decided to make her the brand ambassador of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign for the district," Pandey added.



Last week, Katariya's family was subjected to casteist slurs by two upper-caste men hours after India lost to Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics semifinals, saying the team had lost because it had too many Dalit players. Later, an FIR was filed against three accused and the matter is underway.



On July 31, she became the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Olympics. Her three goals helped India record a 4-3 win over South Africa in their final pool match.

