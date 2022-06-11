All section
Historians Only Focussed On Mughals, Time To Present History In Its True Form: Amit Shah

Image Credits: Twitter/Amit Shah

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Historians Only Focussed On Mughals, Time To Present History In Its True Form': Amit Shah

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  11 Jun 2022 5:48 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

“Nobody can stop us from writing history as we are independent now,” Shah declared while releasing Jaipur author Omendra Ratnu’s book Maharana: Sahastra Varsha Ka Dharma Yuddha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (June 10) urged historians to focus on the stories of Indian kings like Pandyas and Cholas who kept out foreign invaders and said that "history cannot be created by the government" but "is built on actual incidents that took place". He called for initiatives to present history in its "true form".

"Nobody can stop us from writing history as we are independent now," Shah declared while releasing Omendra Ratnu's book Maharana: Sahastra Varsha Ka Dharma Yuddha.

Lamenting that various battles fought by Indian kings against invaders have been forgotten, the senior BJP leader said that those battles, such as those waged by Ahom kings in Assam and Chhatrapati Shivaji-led Marathas, ensured that India reached where it has now, The Indian Express reported.

'Historians Only Concentrated On Mughals'

"I want to tell the historians. We have many empires, but historians have concentrated only on the Mughals and wrote mostly about them. The Pandya empire ruled for 800 years. The Ahom empire ruled Assam for 650 years. They (Ahoms) had even defeated Bakhtiyar Khalji, Aurangzeb and kept Assam sovereign. The Pallava Empire ruled for 600 years. The Cholas ruled for 600 years," Shah said, according to The Wire.

The home minister said that rulers like Mauryas, Satvahanas and Guptas visioned a united India, but there is no reference book on them.

He added that if these books are written, 'the history which we believe wrong will gradually fade away and the truth will emerge."

'Efforts To Bring Out Facts'

According to Shah, efforts to bring out facts through new history books should be "bigger and more intense than those that spread lies" so that they "can be effective".

Shah's comments on rewriting history have come in view of several reports claiming the "saffronisation" of school and college curriculum.

The BJP-led Karnataka government has revised social science textbooks from classes 6 to 10 and Kannada language textbooks from classes 1 to 10. Chapters on revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, Dravidian movement pioneer Periyar, Lingayat social reformer Basavanna and reformer Narayana Guru have allegedly been removed from the syllabus or curtailed. Facts on Kannada poet Kuvempu were also allegedly distorted.

Also Read: Empowering Women! Maharashtra To Launch Rs 200 Crore Fund To Invest In Female-Led Startups

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Amit Shah 
History Books 
Mughals 
Indian History 

