Hindustan Aeronautics Establishes Rs 208 Crore Rocket Engine Manufacturing Facility In Bengaluru

The aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has established a Rs 208 crore Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) in the capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru. The facility is expected to cater to the entire rocket production for the space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under one roof.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the state-of-the-art ICMF on Tuesday. It is set up over an area of 4,500 square metres, lodging more than 70 hi-tech equipment and testing facilities for manufacturing cryogenic (CE20) and semi-cryogenic (SE2000) engines of Indian rockets.

MoU Was Signed With ISRO In 2013

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in 2013 with ISRO to establish the facility for manufacturing cryogenic engine modules at HAL, Aerospace Division. Later, it was amended in 2016 to set up ICMF with an investment of Rs 208 crore.

Bengaluru-headquartered HAL stated on Monday that the commissioning of all the crucial equipment for the manufacturing and assembly requirements had been completed. They added that the pre-production actions involving preparation of the process, quality plans, and drawings have also started.

In a statement, the aerospace company said it would begin realising the modules by next year, in March 2023, reported NDTV.

HAL Aerospace Division & Cryogenic Engines

HAL Aerospace Division manufactures liquid propellant tanks and launches structures of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV MK-II), GSLV MK-III and stages integration for GSLV MK-II.

An excerpt from the HAL statement read, "The facility (ICMF) will cater to the entire Rocket Engine Manufacturing under one roof for ISRO. The facility will boost self-reliance in manufacturing of Hi-thrust Rocket engines."

The statement added that Cryogenic engines are most widely used in launch vehicles worldwide. Due to the complexity of these engines, until today, only a few countries -- the USA, France, Japan, China, and Russia -- have mastered cryogenic technology.

Later, on January 5, 2014, India became the sixth country to develop such engines after it successfully flew GSLV-D5 with a cryogenic engine.

