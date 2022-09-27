All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hindustan Aeronautics Establishes Rs 208 Crore Rocket Engine Manufacturing Facility In Bengaluru

Image Credit- Twitter/ HAL

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Hindustan Aeronautics Establishes Rs 208 Crore Rocket Engine Manufacturing Facility In Bengaluru

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  27 Sep 2022 6:20 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The facility is expected to cater to the entire rocket production for the space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under one roof. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will realise the modules by March 2023.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has established a Rs 208 crore Integrated Cryogenic Engine Manufacturing Facility (ICMF) in the capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru. The facility is expected to cater to the entire rocket production for the space agency Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under one roof.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the state-of-the-art ICMF on Tuesday. It is set up over an area of 4,500 square metres, lodging more than 70 hi-tech equipment and testing facilities for manufacturing cryogenic (CE20) and semi-cryogenic (SE2000) engines of Indian rockets.

MoU Was Signed With ISRO In 2013

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in 2013 with ISRO to establish the facility for manufacturing cryogenic engine modules at HAL, Aerospace Division. Later, it was amended in 2016 to set up ICMF with an investment of Rs 208 crore.

Bengaluru-headquartered HAL stated on Monday that the commissioning of all the crucial equipment for the manufacturing and assembly requirements had been completed. They added that the pre-production actions involving preparation of the process, quality plans, and drawings have also started.

In a statement, the aerospace company said it would begin realising the modules by next year, in March 2023, reported NDTV.

HAL Aerospace Division & Cryogenic Engines

HAL Aerospace Division manufactures liquid propellant tanks and launches structures of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV MK-II), GSLV MK-III and stages integration for GSLV MK-II.

An excerpt from the HAL statement read, "The facility (ICMF) will cater to the entire Rocket Engine Manufacturing under one roof for ISRO. The facility will boost self-reliance in manufacturing of Hi-thrust Rocket engines."

The statement added that Cryogenic engines are most widely used in launch vehicles worldwide. Due to the complexity of these engines, until today, only a few countries -- the USA, France, Japan, China, and Russia -- have mastered cryogenic technology.

Later, on January 5, 2014, India became the sixth country to develop such engines after it successfully flew GSLV-D5 with a cryogenic engine.

Also Read: 'Maa Robot': Goa Daily Wage Worker Creates Device So Specially-Abled Daughter Eats Food On Her Own

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited 
HAL 
ISRO 
Cryogenic Engine 
Space Rocket 

Must Reads

'600 Cold Emails & 80 Odd Phone Calls': 23-Yr-Old Boy On How He Got Job At World Bank After Series Of Rejections
This Video Of Polio-Affected Man Fixing Potholes Forced Authorities To Pay Attention To Odisha's Road Conditions
Rethinking Tourism Sector In India For Sustainable Restart On World Tourism Day
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Boy Allegedly Beaten By Teacher For Wrong Answer Dies, Violent Protests In Auraiya
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X