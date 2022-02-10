All section
Harmony! Hindus, Muslims Unite To Renovate 800-Year-Old Temple In Karnatakas Sarve Village

Image Credit- Pixabay, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Harmony! Hindus, Muslims Unite To Renovate 800-Year-Old Temple In Karnataka's Sarve Village

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  10 Feb 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In the past several attempts were made to renovate the temple, but the work couldn't begin until the whole village came to support the project, subsiding the religious barriers.

At a time when Karnataka is witnessing a completely politicised and religiously polarised climate amid the hijab controversy, Sarve village near Puttur is setting an example of communal harmony. Located 65 km away from Mangaluru, Hindu and Muslim residents of the village have come together for the renovation of the 800-year-old Yelia Sri Vishnumurthy temple.

Attempts In Past

In the past several attempts were made to renovate the temple, but the work couldn't begin until the whole village came in support of the project, subsiding the religious barriers.

The treasurer of the committee, Prasanna Rai S, told the Times of India, "Several times, Muslims had requested us to take up the renovation work. Nearly 30% of the population is Muslim, 50% Hindu, and the majority of people are middle-class. A temple renovation committee was formed in 2019, after which the renovation work began."

Ongoing Work

Hundreds of people have also volunteered to work at the site. It was decided to split the renovation expenses so that the donors are not burdened; several WhatsApp groups were created to coordinate with everyone.

Prasanna explained that when it came to constructing a wall that would cost approximate Rs 75,000, they called upon donors to sponsor single rings. Similarly, for the copper ceilings, donors were requested to finance 1 square foot costing Rs 1,000.

This way, from a zero balance, the temple committee managed to raise sufficient funds mainly through the WhatsApp groups when the renovation work began. The committee could do the work that cost about Rs 2 crore.

Living In Harmony For Years

Back in 2021, Abbas Majalugadde, his brother Majalugadde Abubacker Kooduraste and his nephew Puttu Beary, all village residents, offered a three-acre plot to be cultivated for one season. For several years Sarve village has been living in harmony.

Prasanna recalled that the temple work began after the formation of a committee in 2019 and that they plan to develop the renovated Yelia Sri Vishnumurthy temple as a centre for culture.

