Assam CM Alleges Punjab Security Breach As Conspiracy To Assassinate PM

Image Credits: ANI, The Economic Times 

Assam CM Alleges Punjab Security Breach As 'Conspiracy' To Assassinate PM

India,  13 Jan 2022 9:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

During a press conference on Wednesday, Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Punjab CM was involved in the 'international conspiracy' and should be arrested for the incident.

During PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, the recent security breach has caused uproar across the country. Both the Centre and opposition are at loggerheads, as the blame game ensued about who is responsible for the mismanagement.

Now, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the breach was a 'conspiracy' to assassinate the PM, and the protestors were Khalistan supporters intending to cause harm to his convoy.

'Not A Mere Co-Incidence'

As reported by ANI, Sarma claimed that the conspiracy details were given to the Punjab SSP days before PM Modi's arrival. "The security breach of Prime Minister, spontaneous or something that happened suddenly. It was pre-planned, sponsored and a bloody conspiracy against the PM," said the Assam CM.

He added that a sting operation revealed something 'sinister' on the part of the state police force. Sarma alleges in the press conference, "Punjab CID DSP Sukhdev Singh was heard saying that protestors were not farmers, but Khalistan supporters. Conspiracy details were given to the Punjab SSP on January 2 itself."

Further, Sarma went on to lambast the Congress. He demanded Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's arrest due to his involvement in the incident. "On behalf of BJP and the people of India, we demand a neutral investigation in the matter. What Congress did is condemnable, and it did not benefit them politically. Indians will reply to you," he said.

The Ferozepur rally cancellation raised questions about PM Modi's security. While BJP criticised the Punjab government for lax arrangements, Congress blamed the Prime Minister for his 'sudden' change of plan by taking the road to Ferozepur due to 'bad weather.'

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court formed a five-member committee that Justice Indu Malhotra heads to investigate the matter. They are asked to submit a report on the security lapse as soon as possible.

Also Read: "Your Silence Is Fortifying Hate Voices": IIM Faculty, Students Write To PM, Urge For Action Against Communal Violence

Himanta Biswa Sarma 
Punjab 
narendra modi 
Charanjit Singh Channi 

