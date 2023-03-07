Himachal Pradesh: Villagers Donate Land & Funds To Build Road After Requesting Govt Officials For Years

In a democratic setting, representatives are elected from each corner of states and districts to ensure every voice is heard. However, to what extent they abide by their responsibilities is debatable. One such concern was highlighted by three villages in Himachal Pradesh.

After repeatedly taking requests to the officials for a decent road, these villagers have taken things into their own hands. Roads are believed to be an essential facility that ensures connectivity and facilities for people. Many villages in the country continue to be deprived of this basic infrastructure regardless of their woes. After waiting for years for authorities to pay heed to their requests to build a road, residents of three such villages have decided to build the road themselves.

Small Acts Of Generosity

The road connecting three villages - Lambloo, Ghumarin, and Gumar, has been in a dilapidated condition for years. According to a report by the New Indian Express, the Gram Panchayat Pradhan Kartar Singh Chauhan said that he had appealed to villagers to come forward for the cause, following which the three villages offered their lands.

Three villagers from each village donated their lands for the roads, and everyone came together to arrange the funds. Their small act of generosity is helping hundreds in the three villages, and Chauhan calls them a source of inspiration. The villagers also arranged a JCB Machine by their own efforts and decided to get their hands dirty.

Soon enough, their efforts paid off with a makeshift 500-metre road constructed connecting the villages. Chauhan also conveyed that the concerned department has prepared a proposal for the construction of a road in the village. The proposal is expected to be included in the upcoming budget, but the temporary road made by the villagers would provide a respite until the policies turn into a reality.

