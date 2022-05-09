Himachal Pradesh Seals Borders, Police On High Alert Amid 'Khalistan' Referendum Call

On the back of provocative vandalism of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly building on May 8 morning and after a banned group's 'Khalistan' referendum call, the hill state decided to step-up security. As a result of these developments, the interstate borders have been sealed, and police barricades have also been placed there. Furthermore, a strict vigil of hotels and other potential hideouts" has also been ordered. The official order said that bomb disposal units had been put on high alert and security strengthened for critical state infrastructure, reported ANI.

Himachal On High Alert Amid Khalistan Referendum Call

Security personnel have been put on high alert at the Himachal borders, with orders of "intensive" night patrolling by the police also being passed.

The renewed security measure came right after the banned outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) came out with a statement claiming that it would hold a 'Khalistan' referendum on June 6 in the hill state. Furthermore, the order copy also documents numerous recent incidents involving pro-Khalistan activities in the nearby states.

Earlier, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur called for an investigation after flags of 'Khalistan' were discovered draped over the gates and the boundary wall of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala, with pro-Khalistan graffiti also being painted on the walls outside.

Meanwhile, the state police had expressed their suspicion of the involvement of tourists from Punjab.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Vandalism

CM Thakur has claimed that he will review the current border security with neighbouring states -- Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir as Himachal attracts tourists from all over the country.

Sources said that an intelligence alert issued on April 26 warned of such an incident.

The alert had claimed that the Sikhs for Justice chief, Gurupatwant Singh Pannu, had sent a letter to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister saying that a flag of Khalistan and Bhindranwale would be hoisted in Shimla, which reports claimed.

Himachal Pradesh had already banned vehicles having Khalsitani and Bhindranwale flags, which agitates the SFJ. Furthermore, the organisation had also announced that it would be hoisting the Khalistani flag on March 29; however, it failed to do so due to heavy security.

"I condemn the cowardly incident of raising Khalistan flags at the gate of Dharamshala Assembly Complex in the dark of night. Only winter session is held here, so there is a need for more security arrangements only during that time," the Himachal Pradesh CM wrote on Twitter.

