Himachal Pradesh Bans 'Mass Conversion', Extends Jail Term To 10 Years For Forced Religion Change

The Himachal Pradesh (HP) State Assembly on Saturday (August 13) passed the bill to make the state's 2019 anti-conversion law more stringent by forbidding a convert from availing "any benefits" of the parent's religion or caste and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years of imprisonment from seven years.

The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote and bans "mass conversion", defined as two or more people converting at the same time through force or allurement.

Freedom Of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) introduced the bill on Friday (August 12) to amend the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2019, which came into force just 18 months ago.

The 2019 anti-conversion bill was notified on December 21, 2020, 15 months after it was passed in the state assembly. The 2019 Act replaced the 2006 law, which specified lesser punishments and was brought by then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government.

What Will Be The Amendments?

The Amendment Bill strives to amend sections 2, 4, 7 and 13 and insert section 8A in the 2019 Act. Under the bill, the maximum punishment is ten years, increased from seven in the 2019 Act and three in the old 2006 law, reported NDTV.

The state law requires that anyone seeking to convert will give a month's notice to the district magistrate (DM) that they are changing the religion of their own will. The provision in the 2019 Act figured in the 2006 law as well and was challenged in court.

The priest who performs a conversion ceremony will also give a month's notice. Those reconverting to their parent religion are exempted from this provision, reported India Today.

According to the 2019 Act, no person/ organisation violating its provisions will be allowed to accept a donation/ contribution from within or outside the country.

The present law prohibits religious conversion by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, inducement, marriage or any fraudulent means. Any marriage for the sole purpose of conversion is declared "null and void" under Section 5 of the Act.

