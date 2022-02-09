Karnataka Hijab Row Puts A Dent On India's Secular Crest

The ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka gained momentum over the past few days. Now, the state's High Court has gotten embroiled in the communal tension. The judges are currently hearing the case to decide the further course of action in the issue.

The petition was filed by Muslim girls in the pre-university colleges in the Udupi district, challenging the rule banning 'Hijabs' (headscarves) inside the classroom. While they were allowed to enter the campus wearing it, they were asked to remove it once inside the class.



Dress Code Violates Fundamental Rights

The petitioners were represented by advocates Mohammed Tahir and Devdatta Kamat, who stated that the young students are asking for just wearing a headscarf, not completely covering themselves with a 'burqa'. Citing it as an 'essential religious practice', the dress code violates the fundamental rights and freedom of expressing religion.

Further, the young girls were not allowed to attend classes due to their agitation. Therefore, the matter now questions the country's secular fabric. The Hindu quotes Advocate Kamat, "if wearing a hijab is a 'public order issue', how is that Muslim girls wearing it outside not a public order issue' but it becomes one when they enter the college."



India's low tolerance threshold has been exposed, not just the secular fabric. The college authorities did, eventually, allow the girls inside but were made to sit separately. They were 'advised' to attend online classes earlier and not come to campus.

"Studies And The Hijab"

The Hijab controversy has snowballed into an international issue. People globally are taking to the social media platforms, showing their support to the girls. In light of this, the Karnataka High Court lashed out at the government, stating that the international community watched us go down the dark and deep end.





"College is forcing us to choose between studies and the hijab".



Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women. https://t.co/UGfuLWAR8I — Malala (@Malala) February 8, 2022

Our constitution allows every citizen to express and practice the religion of their choice. Some symbols represent a specific community. Several people view such practices with a feminist gaze, pointing out the traditionalist views that hold a woman back from empowerment.



In Islam, a hijab is considered an essential religious practice, and it is popularly worn by young Muslim women worldwide, and many look at it as a sign of oppression. However, wearing a hijab is a choice, not orthodox and oppressive. Women may or may not wear in a public place. With rising Islamophobia, Hijab is worn to represent the community. It also presents an exciting narrative in how Islam is practised and enforces feminist ideals in the religion.

Therefore, a piece of cloth should not take away a young girl's future. In a secular and democratic country like ours, such issues escalating sets a horrible example of what India has in store for the minority community.



