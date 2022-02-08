As the hijab row escalates in several towns across Karnataka, the High Court has decided to hear the ongoing issue and pass its verdict soon. All eyes are on the court's upcoming decision that will determine the future state of affairs regarding uniforms in educational institutions.

Meanwhile, protests have erupted between the Hijab-clad students and those with saffron shawls in many districts. According to The Times of India, Section 144 has been imposed in Shivamogga with police forces employed to defuse the situation.

What Happened So Far?

In December 2021, seven girls in Udupi's pre-university college were barred from attending classes due to their Hijabs. Citing violation of fundamental rights, the students protested against the rules, with many standing in support. On Twitter, several netizens raised their voice against the blatant segregation efforts in the garb of ensuring 'discipline' in the college.

Cities like Mangalore, Gulbarga, Shivamogga and others witnessed agitation against the state government. The movement is gaining momentum across the states by carrying posters saying, 'Hijab is our constitutional rights. Not only them, but Dalit students have also joined in to support the young girls.





Dalit students stand in support of Muslim girls being denied education because of their religion.

During the ongoing hearing in the High Court, the bench held that they will go as per the rules laid down in the Constitution, and not guided by emotions. The news publication quotes Advocate Devdutt Kamath, "Wearing hijab is a facet of right to privacy recognised as Article 21 by Puttaswamy judgment of the Supreme Court." Further, he read out a verse from the Quran, stating the appropriate dress code necessary for Muslim women.

Traumatic And Discriminatory



Despite the mounting pressure, the state and college administration is adamant about implementing strict uniform rules within the premises. An order was passed on February 5 that asked institutions to follow the existing laws. In light of this, the Kundapura college gave entry to the Hijab-clad students on the condition that they would be sitting in separate classrooms.

For such young girls, this has traumatic consequences. Religious segregation has only taken the division further, instilling the community with hatred. According to several reports, many right-wing groups 'forced' Hindu students to don a Saffron shawl to protest against the Muslim girls. Further, this will negatively impact their future as they are effectively robbing them of it.

However, the government maintains that they want to keep religion away from education. Further actions will be taken only after the much-awaited High Court verdict.

