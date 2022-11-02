Here's Why Canada Is Welcoming 500,000 Immigrants Per Year By 2025

Canada has officially revealed plans for a significant increase in the total number of immigrants entering their country, intending to see approximately 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025 as it aims to address a critical labour shortage.

Sean Fraser, the Immigration Minister of Canada, announced the new plan on November 1. This puts a serious emphasis on admitting more permanent residents with needed work skills and experience, along with more-modest goals for family members and refugees. The opposition Conservative Party also welcomed this new initiative.

According to The Hindu, Fraser stated, "Make no mistake. This is a massive increase in economic migration to Canada." He added, "We have not seen such a focus on economic migration as we've seen in this immigration levels plan."

Canada's 2025 Vision

This new plan also envisions an opportunity for new arrivals that will allow 465,000 people to come in from outside Canada in 2023, going up to 500,000 by 2025. In comparison, the immigration department stated that 405,000 permanent residents were officially admitted in 2021.

The majority of these new arrivals in the country would be what is known as economic immigrants, who are expected to fill some of the approximately 1 million jobs that are presently sitting empty across various departments of the economy.

A Million Jobs Available In Canadian Economy

Fraser also added that there were a million jobs available in their economy at a time when immigration already accounts for nearly all of Canada's labour force growth; however, they can not maximize their economic potential if the government does not embrace immigration.

While this massive influx could put further pressure on already scarce affordable housing in numerous parts of the nation, Fraser tipped that the new workers might actually allow the construction of more homes by addressing the shortage of tradespeople.

