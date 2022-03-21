From 25 To 60! Here's How An Inclusive Approach Helped Boost Lifespan Of People With Down Syndrome

Every year on March 21 World Down Syndrome Day is observed globally to raise public awareness and empower people suffering from it. Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21 due to abnormal cell division. This extra genetic material is responsible for Down syndrome's developmental changes and physical characteristics.

Down syndrome affects approximately one in every 830 live births in India, as per Down Syndrome Federation. Babies being born with this condition are common but still very less openly discussed, as normalising people suffering from it is still a process in India due to lack of awareness regarding the condition.

The Stigma Attached

People with trisomy 21, also known as down syndrome, have been around for thousands of years, according to ancient art. However, after recognising serious health conditions by Dr John Lagdon, the condition of the down syndrome was considered a nightmare. Individuals with this condition were also considered incapable and were pushed out from society for being tagged as mentally disabled.

Discrimination Lead to Short-Life Span

Dr John Langdon Down of the United Kingdom noticed the facial similarities of a group of intellectually disabled patients. Unfortunately, he used descriptors like "Mongol" to describe their appearance, which resulted in a century of incorrect and misleading terminology. Since then, people with down syndrome have been suffering from discrimination, as they were treated less capable in front of the world. People with the condition would die prematurely due to medical negligence, abuse, discrimination, and a lack of access to education. In the 1980s, an individual with down syndrome had an average life expectancy of just 28 years. However, this is now on the rise!

Incline In Life-Span

After the battle of three decades of discrimination, abuse, and vitriols, the life span of people with down syndrome have just not inclined, but the humanity and behavioural attitude of society improved, leading them to live a far fair and better life. The result of behavioural changes of the community has also resulted in an average life span of an adult with the syndrome going up to 60 years now. Their IQs have also risen by 20 points, and the vast majority will learn to read and write and attain quality education from institutions. Earlier, children born with Down syndrome were once thought to be unworthy of treatment; however, they are now more likely to receive standard medical care.

Progress in behaviour and attitude of the society towards people with down syndrome and considering them as normal human beings now have helped to lower discrimination against them and have allowed them to live longer lives with basic human rights. It is also one of the most dramatic improvements in health in modern times that is accomplished without the cure of disease or drugs but with attitudinal change for them.

