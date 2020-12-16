Karnataka High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the state government to ensure that COVID designated private hospitals display the rates fixed by the state government in June 2020.

The court also asked the government to look into the allegations that some private hospitals are charging exorbitant rates to treat COVID-19 patients, reported The Hindu.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition complaining about irregularities in the selection of private hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

The bench also directed the government to make sure that the designated private hospitals do not ask COVID-19 patients, who are referred by the public authorities, to pay any charges, including for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and other consumables.

The court also asked the government to avail a grievance redressal mechanism for COVID-19 patients to complain about charging excess rates.

The state government was also asked by the bench to inform the court about the mechanism for reimbursing the claims of charges by the private hospitals for treating the patients.

