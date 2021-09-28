Bihar: Hawker's Son Cracks UPSC Without Coaching, Secures AIR 45th rank

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), released their 2020 examination results on Friday, September 24. Shubham Kumar topped the exam who belongs to Bihar, Jagrati Awasthi, and Ankita Jain bagged the second and third rank respectively

This year, Anil Basak, from Kisanganj, Bihar, in UPSC 2020 examination, secured the All India Rank 45. Anil surprised his family for the first time in 2014 when he cleared the IIT-JEE exam and took admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT) Delhi. He made his first attempt in 2018 but could not clear it that result broke his heart.

"I worked very hard during my first attempt for this exam but was not able to clear that. I was arrogant that if I could clear the IIT-JEE exam, then I could clear UPSC as well," said Anil, as reported by India Today.



However, in the second attempt, he was able to clear the examination and got and secured his position in the IRS (Indian Revenue Service) by getting 616th rank. And in the third attempt, he did something impossible from 616th rank in 2019 to AIR 45 rank in 2020 who now wishes to serve in his home cadre Bihar.

'Difficult Times Made Me Strong'

"Sahi bataun to zindagi meh kahtin paristhiyan thi, aur unhi kahtin paristhitiyon neh mujhe majboot banaya (Frankly, the situation in my family like the financial background of my family was extremely difficult, it was tough times of life which tested me and also gave me strength at the same point of time). Due to my father, we all are news addicted people. Back home, all my family members used to watch many TV news channels, including Aaj Tak. Since childhood, I have been consuming so many developments related to current events through news channels. I didn't know I would end up becoming an IAS officer in future," Basak said.



He gave credit to a school teacher from his primary school Jai Shankar, who laid the foundation stone for his career. Anil has three more brothers in his family. Basak is second among four brothers. His elder brother is a working professional, and 2 of his younger brothers are still pursuing their studies. The family belongs to Kharudo. Basak mother, Mrs Manju Devi, is a homemaker, and his father, Mr Binod Basak, did odd jobs to sustain the family and ensure education for all four sons.

Motivation During Difficult Times

"My father studied only till class 4th standard, but he can speak several languages. My family has seen a lot of poverty in our lives. My father used to work as a hawker. He has also worked as a house help in Rajasthan to make his family survive, and he kept on doing odd jobs. And in the end, he self-independently managed to build a small clothes business unit in Kisanganj," said Basak. The family first used to live in a rented house and then managed to own a kutcha house, Later his father built a pucca house.

Even though Basak is eligible to get the benefits of the SC quota, his outstanding performance in the examinations means that he has been selected under the unreserved category. " My father is my biggest role model. He single-handedly manages the entire family, builds a house, runs a business, cooks food for us, and manages the daily chores. I used to think even if I could put 10 per cent of hard work what my fathers do every day. I would have clear the civil services," Basak smiled and shared the biggest weapon of motivation driving him during the difficult times.



