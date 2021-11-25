Haven't Been Paid Since March 2021: Forest Department Workers Take Out Protest Rally

Employees of the forest department on Tuesday took out a rally in Chamba on 24 November. The rally was carried out by the Forest department daily wage earners' union under the banner of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) in support of their demands.

According to the reports of The Tribune, the union raised their main demands, which included timely payment of salary, regularization based on seniority, regularization of employees who had completed their tenure, issue of muster-roll every month, and implementation of labor laws.

The rally was led by district president Narender and union president Jan Muhammad. They have also warned the government to stage a protest if their demands not be fulfilled.

Employees Not Received Salary For 8 Months

The leaders said that the employees had not received their salaries since March 2021, resulting in a financial crisis. They opposed the move of the department for retrenching the employees working for 20 years.

Centre Of Indian Trade Union

CITU is a national-level trade union of India that comprises the biggest assembly of workers and classes in India. It has its presence in various states such as Tripura, West Bengal, Kerela, Kanpur, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. CITU unites the workers and labor class to raise their voices against unjust rules and regulations.

