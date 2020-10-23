Hathras Case: More Evidence Found Against Kerala Scribe After Mathura Court Extends Judicial Custody

After Mathura court extended the judicial custody of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force on Thursday said that the scribe has links with Campus Front of India.

The four were arrested on October 5, on their way to the village in Hathras to meet the family of an alleged gang-rape- murder victim, under Section 151 of the CrPC 'on the suspicion of their intention to commit some cognizable offence', reported The News Minute.

The court had also extended the remand of three alleged members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI), who were arrested in the Hathras case. The other three have been identified as Masood Ahmed from Bahraich, Atiq-ur- Rehman from Muzaffarnagar, Alam from Rampur. The STF said the the four have links with CFI while Masood has links also with PFI.

Various states have urged the Home Ministry to ban PFI and CFI. Popular front of India has often been reffered as a reincarnation of banned militant outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)



Mathura Chief Judicial Magistrate Anju Rajput extended their judicial custody after they were produced before a court through video conferencing on the completion of the earlier period of their actual time in the custody. The court extended the custody as the probe into a sedition and terror case against them is yet to be completed.

After taking over the investigation, the Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) on Thursday visited Mathura to attend the hearing in the matter. The four have been accused of allegedly conspiring to incite caste violence and riots in the Hathras case.

The court has now adjourned the matter till October 29 and ordered the security forces to appoint an investigating officer in the case and submit related documents.

The interrogation process in connection with people and groups behind a website- justiceforhathrasvictim.carrd.co is also underway.

According to The Hindustan Times report, the website contained the information about the date, time and location of protests over the incident, and also listed how one can avoid detention, prepare demonstrations etc. The cyber team of STF is following up on the trends that were run on the website to raise funds in the name of the Hathras gangrape case.

The team will visit Aligarh and Hathras on Friday to gather more evidence and FIRs related to the matter and then visit Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Also Read: "Women Are Symbol Of Goddess Durga, Deserve Equal Respect": PM Modi