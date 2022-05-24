Haryanvi Singer, Missing For 12 Days, Found Buried Near Highway In Rohtak; Two Held

A 26-year-old Haryanvi singer who had been missing for 12 days was found buried near a highway in Rohtak on Monday. Two men have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. The woman was identified as Sangeeta and was a resident of Delhi who used to upload her music videos on YouTube.

According to the victim's family, she went missing on May 11 after leaving for some work. The police have identified the accused as Ravi and Anil; both are in their late 20s, and according to the police, the victim knew them. The accused have been booked for kidnapping, murder and hiding evidence.

What Was Registered In FIR?

Shankar Choudhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said, "We registered a kidnapping case on the complaint of her family. Our teams conducted several raids and arrested the two accused from Meham, Haryana on May 21", as per a report in The Indian Express.

When the accused were interrogated, they disclosed that they hatched a conspiracy to kill the woman. He further added that she was called by one of the accused, and he asked her to meet under the guise of making a music video. The victim was then drugged and killed, and her body was buried near the Rohtak highway.

It was later discovered that a complaint was filed against one of the accused by the victim earlier. The DCP said that the victim was friends with the accused, and she had filed a complaint against Ravi. He further added that they lived in Meham and worked for a finance company.



The victim's family was informed, and the body was sent for autopsy on Monday. The police stated that the body was returned to the family. They started protesting with members of the Bhim Army and other locals in Dwarka and alleged that the accused raped and brutally assaulted the victim.

The DCP said that the matter is being investigated thoroughly, and there are currently no signs of rape.

